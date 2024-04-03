International

Taiwan: Buildings Tilt, Bridges & Cars Shake As Strongest Earthquake In 25 Years Hits Island | Scary Visuals

Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
The earthquake in Taiwan on Wednesday is the strongest the country seen in the last 25 years. Photo: X/@TheInsiderPaper
A massive earthquake of over Magnitude 7 hit Taiwan on Wednesday morning, damaging buildings, creating a tsunami and disrupting train service. The earthquake in Taiwan on Wednesday is the strongest the country has seen in the last 25 years. Taiw.an's fire department said on Wednesday that so far one person had died and more than 50 were injured after the earthquake hit the island's east coast.

Taiwan's worst earthquake in recent years struck on September 21, 1999 with a magnitude of 7.7, causing 2,400 deaths, injuring around 1,00,000 and destroying thousands of buildings.

Taiwan's earthquake monitoring agency measured the Wednesday quake at Magnitude 7.2, while the US Geological Survey put it at 7.4. It struck at 7:58 am about 18 km south-southwest of Hualien and was about 35 km (21 miles) deep.

Taiwan Earthquake Caught On Cam

The earthquake was caught on multiple videos that showed scary scenes that the strong jolts led to. A multi-storey building was dangerously tilted somewhere in Taiwan after the earthquake and seemed to be on the verge of collapse.

Another five-story building in lightly populated Hualien appeared heavily damaged, collapsing its first floor and leaving the rest leaning at a 45-degree angle.

In the capital, Taipei, tiles were seen falling from older buildings and within some newer office complexes.

Hualien was among the worst-hit cities in Taiwan, however, there was still no word on casualties at the time of writing this report. In 2018, a deadly earthquake collapsed a historic hotel and other buildings in Hualien.

Many other purported videos have surfaced on the internet, one such claiming to have captured the impact of the earthquake on a busy road through a car dashcam.

Schools Evacuated, Train Service Stopped

Schools evacuated students to sports fields, handing them protective yellow head coverings to guard against falling objects amid continuing aftershocks.

Train service was suspended across the island which houses 23 million people, as was subway service in Taipei, where a newly constructed above-ground line partially separated.

The national legislature, a converted school built before World War II, also had damage to walls and ceilings, according to an Associated Press report.

Tsunami Hits Japan

The Japan Meteorological Agency said a tsunami wave of 30 cm (about 1 feet) was detected on the coast of Yonaguni island about 15 minutes after the earthquake struck. Smaller waves were measured in Ishigaki and Miyako islands.

Japan's Self Defence Forces sent aircraft to collect information about the tsunami impact around the Okinawa region and were preparing shelters for evacuees if necessary, the AP report mentioned.

China issued no tsunami warnings for the Chinese mainland. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said there was no tsunami threat to Hawaii or the US Pacific territory of Guam.

