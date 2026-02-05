India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Strongest Playing XI Prediction

India will kickstart their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 07
They are drafted in Group A alongside, USA, Pakistan, Namibia and Netherlands
Check the predicted strongest XI of India
India will be back in action in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as they will look to defend their title, this time at their home. India and Sri Lanka are the joint-hosts of the event and hence, India are the strong favourites to win in this edition as well. Their recent form has been tremendous as well and that makes them the strongest contender for the title this time.
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will commence from February 07. India will play their first match on February 07, against USA. India are drafted in the same group alongside Pakistan, USA, Namibia and Netherlands. Pakistan are all set to boycott the India game and hence, it is unlikely to be a problem for Suryakumar Yadav's side to qualify for the Super Eight stage.
Entering the competition, India are in a great run of form. They have won 9 consecutive T20I bilateral series under new coach Gautam Gambhir, including the most recent 4–1 demolition of New Zealand in January 2026. After 31 T20I matches, Gambhir's win percentage stands at 79.5%. India have implemented the 'high risk-high reward' style of batting in their gameplay and dominated their opponents.
India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Can Feature In Strongest Playing XI?
Batters
India face a massive dilemma at the top with Sanju Samson going through a poor run of form. Samson was selected over Shubman Gill, but he has failed to instill confidence through his performance. Lately, he has looked extremely tentative with technique all over the place. With Tilak Varma available for selection and Ishan Kishan is extremely good tough, it is very much likely that Kishan will open the batting with Abhishek Sharma.
Tilak Varma is likely to replace Sanju Samson and get slotted in the middle order along with Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. Rinku Singh and Axar Patel will be finishers. Both of them has shown enough ability to be in the strongest playing XI
Bowlers
India will have to decide on whether they will play with three seamers and two spinners or two specialist seamers, three spinners and an all-rounder in Hardik Pandya. Given how the players have performed in the build-up to the competition, India's strongest XI feature Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana along with Varun Chakaravarthy. Varun has been impeccable with the ball in hand in the recent past, while Harshit offers key contributions with bat as well.
India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Predicted Strongest Playing XI
Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.