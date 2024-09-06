International

Super Typhoon Yagi Makes Landfall, Could Be The Strongest To Hit China’s South In A Decade

A powerful typhoon, Yagi, made landfall in Hainan's Wenchang city on Friday, bringing winds of up to 245 km/h (152 mph). China's meteorological authorities have noted Yagi as the strongest autumn typhoon to hit China.

Schools across Hainan and parts of the broader southern region have been closed. Photo: AP
China is carrying out a major evacuation excercise, moving around 4,00,000 people from Hainan Island as 'super typhoon' Yagi makes landfall. Yagi, one of the year's most powerful storms, has intensified significantly since it battered the northern Philippines earlier this week.

The Hainan province’s meteorological service reported that Yagi, which was earlier generating winds of up to about 245 km/h (152 mph) near its center, made landfall in Wenchang city at approximately 4:20 pm. The storm is expected to move across other areas of the island before heading toward the Beibu Gulf.

Meanwhile, state media report that the island's transportation systems—trains, boats, and flights—have been suspended for a second consecutive day. Schools across the broader southern region remain closed in anticipation of the storm’s impact.

Meteorologists are predicting "catastrophic" damage for Hainan and the neighbouring province of Guangdong, which is also China’s most populous province.

Severe Weather Warnings

The Indo-Pacific Tropical Cyclone Warning Center has classified Yagi as an "extremely dangerous and powerful" super typhoon, equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane. This classification reflects the storm's potential for severe destruction. In response, Hainan authorities have shut down all tourist attractions and closed the main bridge connecting Hong Kong with Macau and Zhuhai in Guangdong.

Hainan, known for its sandy beaches and clear waters, has experienced numerous typhoons, but only nine of the 106 typhoons recorded there from 1949 to 2023 were classified as super typhoons. Officials believe that Yagi could be the strongest typhoon to strike the island in a decade.

Philippines Tropical Storm Yagi: Flooded street caused by heavy rains in Cainta, Rizal province - | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Tropical Storm Yagi Hits Philippines With Heavy Rains, Floods

BY Photo Webdesk

Vietnam Also Prepares for Impact

In addition to the evacuation in China, Yagi is expected to hit northern Vietnam late Saturday in a weakened state. Local authorities are preparing to evacuate tens of thousands of residents from the provinces of Hai Phong and Thai Binh by the end of Friday. Vietnam has mobilised around 460,000 military personnel to manage the storm’s impact. Deputy Agriculture Minister Nguyen Hoang Hiep has emphasised the potential threat to regions crucial to the country’s socio-economic development, warning that carelessness could lead to severe damage.

Four airports in northern Vietnam, including Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport, will be closed on Saturday in anticipation of the storm’s arrival.

Earlier this week, Yagi caused significant destruction in the northern Philippines, resulting in at least 13 fatalities and forcing thousands to seek safer ground. The storm's impact underscores a broader trend: scientists link the increasing strength and frequency of typhoons and hurricanes to climate change. Warmer ocean waters provide more energy for storms, leading to higher wind speeds, while a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, resulting in heavier rainfall.

Yagi’s approach follows closely on the heels of typhoon Shanshan, which struck Japan just a week ago, causing at least six deaths and injuring hundreds.

