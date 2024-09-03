International

Tropical Storm Yagi Hits Philippines With Heavy Rains, Floods

Tropical Storm Yagi made its landfall in the Philippines on Monday and since then has brought torrential rains, landslides and flash floods to the country. At least 14 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the country. Schools, colleges and all government work have also been suspended in view of the storm.

Philippines Tropical Storm Yagi: Flooded street caused by heavy rains in Cainta, Rizal province | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila

A resident rides an old refrigerator through a flooded street caused by heavy rains from Tropical Storm Yagi, locally called Enteng in Cainta, Rizal province, Philippines.

2/10
Philippines Tropical Storm Yagi: Commuters ride on top of a truck to avoid flood waters in Cainta
Philippines Tropical Storm Yagi: Commuters ride on top of a truck to avoid flood waters in Cainta | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila

Commuters ride on top of a truck to avoid flood waters caused by heavy rains from Tropical Storm Yagi, locally called Enteng in Cainta, Rizal province, Philippines.

3/10
Philippines Tropical Storm Yagi: Residents ride on an improvised float through flood waters in Rizal province
Philippines Tropical Storm Yagi: Residents ride on an improvised float through flood waters in Rizal province | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila

Residents ride on an improvised float through flood waters caused by heavy rains from Tropical Storm Yagi, locally called Enteng, as they return to their homes in Cainta, Rizal province, Philippines.

4/10
Philippines Tropical Storm Yagi: A resident uses a large pot to keep him afloat
Philippines Tropical Storm Yagi: A resident uses a large pot to keep him afloat | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila

A resident uses a large pot to keep him afloat as he negotiates a flooded street caused by heavy rains from Tropical Storm Yagi, locally called Enteng, in Cainta, Rizal province, Philippines.

5/10
Philippines Tropical Storm Yagi: Rescuers use a rubber boat as they evacuate residents
Philippines Tropical Storm Yagi: Rescuers use a rubber boat as they evacuate residents | Photo: Philippine Coast Guard via AP

In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers use a rubber boat as they evacuate residents to higher grounds following floods due to a tropical storm in Allen, Northern Samar province, Philippines.

6/10
Philippines Tropical Storm Yagi: A resident wades along a flooded street
Philippines Tropical Storm Yagi: A resident wades along a flooded street | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila

A resident wades along a flooded street caused by heavy rains from Tropical Storm Yagi, locally called Enteng in Cainta, Rizal province, Philippines.

7/10
Philippines Tropical Storm Yagi: Residents wade with an improvised float
Philippines Tropical Storm Yagi: Residents wade with an improvised float | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila

Residents wade with an improvised float as they cross a flooded street caused by heavy rains from Tropical Storm Yagi in Cainta, Rizal province, Philippines.

8/10
Philippines Tropical Storm Yagi: Philippine Coast Guard evacuate residents in Allen, Northern Samar province
Philippines Tropical Storm Yagi: Philippine Coast Guard evacuate residents in Allen, Northern Samar province | Photo: Philippine Coast Guard via AP

In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers use a rubber boat as they evacuate residents to higher grounds following floods due to a tropical storm in Allen, Northern Samar province, Philippines.

9/10
Philippines Tropical Storm Yagi: Residents use rubber paddles from a toy boat
Philippines Tropical Storm Yagi: Residents use rubber paddles from a toy boat | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila

Residents use rubber paddles from a toy boat as they wade along a flooded street caused by heavy rains from Tropical Storm Yagi in Cainta, Rizal province, Philippines.

10/10
Philippines Tropical Storm Yagi: Residents ride a truck as they negotiate a flooded street in Cainta
Philippines Tropical Storm Yagi: Residents ride a truck as they negotiate a flooded street in Cainta | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila

Residents ride a truck as they negotiate a flooded street caused by heavy rains from Tropical Storm Yagi, locally called Enteng, in Cainta, Rizal province, Philippines.

