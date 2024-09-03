Tropical Storm Yagi Hits Philippines With Heavy Rains, Floods

A resident rides an old refrigerator through a flooded street caused by heavy rains from Tropical Storm Yagi, locally called Enteng in Cainta, Rizal province, Philippines.
Commuters ride on top of a truck to avoid flood waters caused by heavy rains from Tropical Storm Yagi, locally called Enteng in Cainta, Rizal province, Philippines.
Residents ride on an improvised float through flood waters caused by heavy rains from Tropical Storm Yagi, locally called Enteng, as they return to their homes in Cainta, Rizal province, Philippines.
A resident uses a large pot to keep him afloat as he negotiates a flooded street caused by heavy rains from Tropical Storm Yagi, locally called Enteng, in Cainta, Rizal province, Philippines.
In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers use a rubber boat as they evacuate residents to higher grounds following floods due to a tropical storm in Allen, Northern Samar province, Philippines.
A resident wades along a flooded street caused by heavy rains from Tropical Storm Yagi, locally called Enteng in Cainta, Rizal province, Philippines.
Residents wade with an improvised float as they cross a flooded street caused by heavy rains from Tropical Storm Yagi in Cainta, Rizal province, Philippines.
In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers use a rubber boat as they evacuate residents to higher grounds following floods due to a tropical storm in Allen, Northern Samar province, Philippines.
Residents use rubber paddles from a toy boat as they wade along a flooded street caused by heavy rains from Tropical Storm Yagi in Cainta, Rizal province, Philippines.
Residents ride a truck as they negotiate a flooded street caused by heavy rains from Tropical Storm Yagi, locally called Enteng, in Cainta, Rizal province, Philippines.