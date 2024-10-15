International

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake To Visit India After November

Voting for the parliamentary election is to take place on November 14, almost 10 months ahead of the schedule.

Sri Lanka Presidential election 2024_3
Sri Lanka elections result 2024: Marxist lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh
info_icon

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's visit to Delhi at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will happen only after November this year, Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said on Tuesday.

“We will discuss dates for the visit only after we form the new government,” Herath told reporters here.

Voting for the parliamentary election is to take place on November 14, almost 10 months ahead of the schedule.

Dissanayake was elected on September 21.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar became the first foreign dignitary to meet Dissanayake after the presidential polls. He extended the invitation to Dissanayake from the Indian prime minister.

Earlier in February this year, Dissanayake visited Delhi, as a leader of opposition, for a formal visit, first such by any leader of the Marxist JVP (Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (People's Liberation Front).

The JVP, which Dissanayake heads since 2014, had run a bloody anti-India movement in Sri Lanka during 1987-90. The party had held that the 1987 Indo-Lanka Accord which came as Indian intervention to solve Sri Lanka’s Tamil minority demand for political autonomy was a sell out.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Preview: Kohli, Rohit Look To Find Big Innings Against Depleted Kiwis
  2. Mohammed Shami Injury Update: Rohit Sharma Reveals What Ails India's Premier Pacer - Check Details
  3. Who Is Kamran Ghulam? A Ravindra Jadeja Fan Who Made Test Debut By Replacing Babar Azam
  4. BPL Draft: Shakib Al Hasan To Play For New Franchise Chittagong Kings - Check All Squads
  5. PAK Vs NZ: New Zealand Beat Pakistan To Qualify For Semi-Final - In Pics
Football News
  1. FIFA U17 Women's World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Teams, Format, Groups, Schedule, Squads, How To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. GER 1-0 NED, UEFA Nations League: 'Supercharged' Germany Have Big Ambitions – Julian Nagelsmann
  3. Belgium 1-2 France, UEFA Nations League: Didier Deschamps Hails 'Radiant' Randal Kolo Muani
  4. Germany 1-0 Netherlands, UEFA Nations League: Defeat Leaves Ronald Koeman Fuming - Reactions
  5. Mbappe Recovery Update: Madrid Release Statement After Questions Over France Absence
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  2. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  3. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
  4. ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Behind Only Nadal, Djokovic After Speeding To Year-End Number One
  5. World Tennis League 2024: Kyrgios Wants To 'Shut Up' Doubters With Grand Slam Win
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Women's Auction LIVE Updates: Bengal Tigers Sign Udita At 32L, Highest Bid So Far
  2. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  4. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup Preview: Schedule, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Full Schedule: Voting In 2 Phases, Results On Nov 23
  2. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Polling On Nov 20, Counting Of Votes On Nov 23 | Full Schedule
  3. Day In Pics: October 15, 2024
  4. Tamil Nadu: Heavy Rains Batter Chennai, Other Regions
  5. Punjab: Voting For Panchayat Continues Amid Controversy After SC Rejects Plea To Halt Polls
Entertainment News
  1. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  2. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
  3. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Indian Cinema
  4. “I Like Cinema That Makes You Think”: Mohan Agashe
  5. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer is Fully Loaded But Doesn't Fire
US News
  1. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  2. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
World News
  1. Europa Clipper: NASA's Dive Into The Ocean Of Jupiter's Moon | Things To Know
  2. Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake To Visit India After November
  3. Jaishankar In Pakistan For SCO Conclave, First High-Level Visit From India In Years
  4. Five Eyes Alliance And The Nijjar Killing Case | Explained
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 15 In Gaza, 18 In Lebanon As UNSC Voices Concern For Peacekeepers
Latest Stories
  1. Pakistan Vs England 2nd Test Toss Update: PAK Opt To Bat As Stokes Returns; Same Pitch Being Reused In Multan
  2. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  3. Today's Horoscope For October 15, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. SCO Meeting In Islamabad Under Heavy Security Blanket
  5. India-Canada Row: Trudeau Breaks Silence On Accusations Against Delhi As Diplomatic Ties Hit All-Time Low
  6. Baba Siddique Death: Murder Plan, Probe And Manhunt | The Latest
  7. ECI Releases Assembly Polls Schedule, Maharashtra, Jharkhand To Vote In November
  8. IMD Weather Update: Extremely Heavy Rain To Hit Tamil Nadu; Chennai Schools Shut, Work From Home Advised