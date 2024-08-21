Sri Lanka is ready to join the list of visa-free destinations for Indians. The Sri Lankan government is working towards visa-free access for tourists from citizens from 35 countries, including India, the UK and the US.
As per media reports, the Sri Lankan government has announced this new visa-free rule and is expected to be implemented from October onwards.
Citing the Adviser to the Ministry of Tourism, Harin Fernando, local newspaper Daily Mirror reported that the Cabinet has approved the decision and will be brought into effect from October 1, 2024, onwards.
As per Fernando, this visa-free entry policy will be in place for the next six months.
Sri Lanka Visa-Free Entry For 35 Countries | Full List
India
UK
China
United States
Germany
the Netherlands
Belgium
Spain
Australia
Denmark
Poland
Kazakhstan
Saudi Arabia
the UAE
Nepal
Indonesia
Russia
Thailand.
Malaysia
Japan
France
Canada
the Czech Republic
Italy
Switzerland
Austria
Israel
Belarus
Iran
Sweden
South Korea
Qatar
Oman
Bahrain
New Zealand.
Sri Lanka's decision comes after a controversy erupted due to the hike in the fees for visa-on-arrival. This visa process was handled by a foreign company. Despite this controversy, the government had imposed a the $50 fee for visitors obtaining a 30-day arrival visa.
A similar decision had been extended for tourists from India, China, Russia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia to visit Sri Lanka and stay upto 30 days without a visa.
The aim behind visa-free entry is to help boost the economy through the tourism industry.