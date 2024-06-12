Thailand's New Visa Rules

Along with this extension of visa-free entry, the Thai Government has announced new visa rules to boost its tourism industry. Under this, three types of visa measures were approved by the Cabinet -

Visa Exemption for stay upto 60 days for 93 countries Visa on Arrival for 31 nations Destination Thailand Visa

Under the Visa Exemption scheme, nationals from 93 nations "are entitled to visa exemption for the purpose of tourism and short-term business engagements, for a period not exceeding 60 days."

For the Visa On Arrival scheme, nationals from 31 countries may apply for a visa once they arrive in Thailand " purpose of tourism, for a period not exceeding 15 days."

Meanwhile, the Destination Thailand Visa will be applicable for remote workers, freelancers, participants in Muay Thai courses, Thai cooking classes, sport training, medical treatment, seminars, music festivals, etc. This multiple-entry visa will be valid for five years and will allow foreigners to stay in the country for 180 days at a time.