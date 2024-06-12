International

Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details

Thailand has decided to extend its visa-free policy for India, Taiwan and other nations. In order to boost its tourism industry, the Thai government has renewed its visa-free entry policy till November 2024.

Wikimedia Commons
Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details Photo: Wikimedia Commons
info_icon

Under this, Indians looking to travel to Thailand can now stay in the country for up to 30 days without a visa.

Last year, Thailand had announced its visa-free policy for Indians. This policy - which was valid from November 10, 2023 to May 10, 2024 - now stands extended as of June 1.

Based on the extension by the Thai government, tourists, students, graduates and remote workers can visit Thailand and stay without a visa for a month till November 11, 2024.

As per the official statement from the Royal Thai Government, the policy was extended only for Indian and Taiwanese nationals.

"On 7 May 2024, the Royal Thai Government has approved the extension of the temporary tourist visa exemption scheme for holders of ordinary passports (or travel document holders) of India and Taiwan to enter and stay within the Kingdom of Thailand for a period not exceeding 30 days," read the statement from the Thai government.

Thailand's New Visa Rules

Along with this extension of visa-free entry, the Thai Government has announced new visa rules to boost its tourism industry. Under this, three types of visa measures were approved by the Cabinet -

  1. Visa Exemption for stay upto 60 days for 93 countries

  2. Visa on Arrival for 31 nations

  3. Destination Thailand Visa

Under the Visa Exemption scheme, nationals from 93 nations "are entitled to visa exemption for the purpose of tourism and short-term business engagements, for a period not exceeding 60 days."

For the Visa On Arrival scheme, nationals from 31 countries may apply for a visa once they arrive in Thailand " purpose of tourism, for a period not exceeding 15 days."

Meanwhile, the Destination Thailand Visa will be applicable for remote workers, freelancers, participants in Muay Thai courses, Thai cooking classes, sport training, medical treatment, seminars, music festivals, etc. This multiple-entry visa will be valid for five years and will allow foreigners to stay in the country for 180 days at a time.

Which Countries Are Eligible For Visa-Free Entry?

As per the new rules passed by the Thai government on May 29, 93 nations are eligible for visa exemption scheme in Thailand. These are -

Albania, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bahrain, Bhutan, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, Czech Republic, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cuba, Cyprus, Denmark, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Estonia, Fiji, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Korea (ROK), Kosovo, Kuwait, Laos, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macao, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Monaco, Mongolia, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Türkiye, Ukraine, UAE, UK, USA, Uruguay, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Those eligible for the visa on arrival scheme are - Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Bhutan, Bolivia, China, Costa Rica, Cyprus, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malta, Mexico, Namibia, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Taiwan, Tunisia, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu and Venezuela.

The dates for the exemptions introduced by the cabinet for these three new visa measures will be announced soon.

However, it is to be noted that the visa-free entry for Indians and Taiwanese nationals is valid till November 11. Travellers are requested to confirm their travels with the embassy in New Delhi and visa officials.

