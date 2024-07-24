Indian Passport Ranking Improves In 2024 With 58 Visa-Free Destinations | Full List

The Indian Passport's ranking has improved! In the latest global passport rankings issued by Henley and Partners for 2024, the Indian passport ranks at the 82nd position.
Based on previous data, the rankings of the Indian passport have improved. In 2023, India's passport stood at the 84th position and the year before that it was ranked at the 83rd position.
Ranking Improves, Visa-Free Destinations Reduce
Despite the improvement in India's ranking, the number of visa-free destinations for Indians has reduced.
In 2022 and 2023, Indians were allowed to visit up to 60 destinations without the need of a visa. However, in the most recent ranking, the number of visa-free destinations available for the Indian passport has reduced to 58.
List Of Visa-Free Destinations For Indians
As of the 2024 rankings, Indians can travel to 58 destinations without a visa. These destinations are -
Angola
Barbados
Bhutan
Bolivia
British Virgin Islands
Burundi
Cambodia
Cape Verde Islands
Comoro Islands
Cook Islands
Djibouti
Dominica
Ethiopia
Fiji
Grenada
Guinea-Bissau
Haiti
Indonesia
Iran
Jamaica
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kiribati
Laos
Macau (SAR China)
Madagascar
Malaysia
Maldives
Marshall Islands
Mauritania
Mauritius
Micronesia
Montserrat
Mozambique
Myanmar
Nepal
Niue
Palau Islands
Qatar
Rwanda
Samoa
Senegal
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Somalia
Sri Lanka
St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Lucia
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Tanzania
Thailand
Timor-Leste
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Tuvalu
Vanuatu
Zimbabwe
The above data is as per the latest list made available by the Ministry of External Affairs
Despite the improvement in the Indian passport's ranking, India still has a long way to go. As per the analysis by Henley and Partners, India still has a relatively low rank which highlights the broader issue of global mobility inequality withing development and developing countries.
For the 2024 Passport Index, Singapore took the top most spot with access to 195 countries. Second place was shared by France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Spain with access to 192 visa-free destinations.