Indian Passport Ranking Improves In 2024 With 58 Visa-Free Destinations | Full List

Based on previous data, the rankings of the Indian passport have improved. In 2023, India's passport stood at the 84th position and the year before that it was ranked at the 83rd position.

The Indian Passport's ranking has improved! In the latest global passport rankings issued by Henley and Partners for 2024, the Indian passport ranks at the 82nd position.

Ranking Improves, Visa-Free Destinations Reduce

Despite the improvement in India's ranking, the number of visa-free destinations for Indians has reduced.

In 2022 and 2023, Indians were allowed to visit up to 60 destinations without the need of a visa. However, in the most recent ranking, the number of visa-free destinations available for the Indian passport has reduced to 58.

Indian Passport | - PTI
World's Most Powerful Passports: India Ranks At... | Know Who Stands Where

BY Outlook Web Desk

List Of Visa-Free Destinations For Indians

As of the 2024 rankings, Indians can travel to 58 destinations without a visa. These destinations are -

  1. Angola

  2. Barbados

  3. Bhutan

  4. Bolivia

  5. British Virgin Islands

  6. Burundi

  7. Cambodia

  8. Cape Verde Islands

  9. Comoro Islands

  10. Cook Islands

  11. Djibouti

  12. Dominica

  13. Ethiopia

  14. Fiji

  15. Grenada

  16. Guinea-Bissau

  17. Haiti

  18. Indonesia

  19. Iran

  20. Jamaica

  21. Jordan

  22. Kazakhstan

  23. Kenya

  24. Kiribati

  25. Laos

  26. Macau (SAR China)

  27. Madagascar

  28. Malaysia

  29. Maldives

  30. Marshall Islands

  31. Mauritania

  32. Mauritius

  33. Micronesia

  34. Montserrat

  35. Mozambique

  36. Myanmar

  37. Nepal

  38. Niue

  39. Palau Islands

  40. Qatar

  41. Rwanda

  42. Samoa

  43. Senegal

  44. Seychelles

  45. Sierra Leone

  46. Somalia

  47. Sri Lanka

  48. St. Kitts and Nevis

  49. St. Lucia

  50. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

  51. Tanzania

  52. Thailand

  53. Timor-Leste

  54. Trinidad and Tobago

  55. Tunisia

  56. Tuvalu

  57. Vanuatu

  58. Zimbabwe

The above data is as per the latest list made available by the Ministry of External Affairs

Despite the improvement in the Indian passport's ranking, India still has a long way to go. As per the analysis by Henley and Partners, India still has a relatively low rank which highlights the broader issue of global mobility inequality withing development and developing countries.

For the 2024 Passport Index, Singapore took the top most spot with access to 195 countries. Second place was shared by France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Spain with access to 192 visa-free destinations.

