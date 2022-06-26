Sunday, Jun 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Spain Unveils Emergency Actions To Curb Soaring Living Costs

With the onset of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the living cost of Spain has taken a huge leap. The Spanish government has approved a package of emergency economic measures worth more than 9 billion euros to curb the same.

Spain Unveils Emergency Actions To Curb Soaring Living Costs
Pedro Sánchez PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jun 2022 7:30 am

The Spanish government has approved a package of emergency economic measures worth more than 9 billion euros (USD 9.5 billion) to try to temper the economic fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Saturday.


 “This war, and its economic and social consequences, have produced an extraordinary uncertainty when it comes to the European and international economy and, of course, the Spanish one,” Sánchez told reporters.


 “Consequently, we are cushioning this effect with the instruments that we have and sharing in a fair, equitable way the economic and social costs of the war,” he added.


 The measures include a cut in the tax on electricity, from 10 percent to 5 percent, a reduction in the cost of monthly transit passes and a one-time payment of 200 euros (USD 211) for people who earn less than 14,000 euros (USD 14,756) a year and are not already receiving benefits.


 A series of previously announced measures, such as a 20-cent reduction on gasoline prices at the pump and a 15% increase for people on benefits, will be extended.


 The government is also in the process of designing a tax aimed at the “extraordinary profits” earned by energy companies since Russia's war in Ukraine sent prices soaring, said Sánchez, whose Socialists lead a coalition government.


 “It's an initiative that is in tune with public opinion in our country,” the prime minister said.


 His announcement came less than a week after the opposition Popular Party won an unprecedented majority government in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia.


 Several analysts linked the Socialist loss in a region that was once a party stronghold to growing concerns over rising inflation and the cost of living. 

Tags

International Emergency Actions Russia Ukraine Spain Pedro Sánchez Economic And Social Consequences Gasoline Prices Coalition Government
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Single-Use Plastic Ban: What Changes From July 1? Check Banned Items, Penalty Amount, Other Details Here 

Single-Use Plastic Ban: What Changes From July 1? Check Banned Items, Penalty Amount, Other Details Here 

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next