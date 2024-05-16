Slovakia PM Fico 'Not In Life-Threatening Condition'; Assassination Attempt Caught On Cam

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was shot at multiple times and severaly wounded on Wednesday, is said to be out of danger now.
Fico's deputy Tomas Taraba said he believed that the PM would survive. The 59-year-old leader of the small country had been greeting supporters at an event when the attempted assassination took place.
Five shots were fired outside the cultural centre in the Handlova town, nearly 140 kms northeast of the capital, government officials said. Defence Minister Robert Kalina had told reporters that Fico was hit in the abdomen.
CAUGHT ON CAM
A video of the incident shows Fico greeting supporters, when the suspect -- from among the crowd -- shot at him, prompting swift reaction from the Slovak PM's security personnel.
Fico's security detail were seen moving him towards his vehicle quickly, while shielding him from any further attacks.
FICO NO LONGER IN LIFE-THREATENING CONDITION
Deputy PM Tomas Taraba told the BBC that Fico's surgery went "well", adding that "he's not in a life-threatening situation at this moment".
"I guess in the end he will survive," Taraba said.
Earlier Defence Minister Kalina had said that the 59-yea-old Prime Minister fought for his life for several hours at the hospital.
Taraba said that Fico was shot from a "very close" range, noting that he was hit in the abdomen and the joint.
Meanwhile, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estoka termed the assassination attempt to be "politically motivated".
SUSPECT DETAINED
A suspect was detained at the scene, immediately after the shooting. The suspect is a 71-year-old writer and political activist from the centre of the European nation.
"I think I can confirm this, yes," Interior Minister Estok told reporters about indentifying the man detained at the shooting scene in Handlova.
Media reports said the suspect was a founder of the DUHA (Rainbow) Literary Club and was from the town of Levice, AFP reported.
PM MODI CONDEMNS 'COWARDLY ACT'; WISHES FICO A SPEEDY RECOVERY
Reacting to the attempted assassination of the Fico, PM Modi expressed shock and condemned such "cowardly and dastardly act".
"Deeply shocked at the news of the shooting at Slovakia's Prime Minister, H.E. Mr. Robert Fico. I strongly condemn this cowardly and dastardly act and wish PM Fico a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with the people of the Slovak Republic," PM Modi said in a post on X.
