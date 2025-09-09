Russian Strike On Eastern Ukraine Village Kills Over 20 Civilians, Zelenskyy Urges Global Action

- A Russian attack on Yarova in Donetsk region killed at least 20 civilians and injured 21 others as people gathered to collect pensions.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the strike as “brutal” and called on the US, Europe, and G20 nations to respond decisively.
- Ukrainian officials said the attack reflects a pattern of systemic terror against civilians, while Russia has yet to comment and continues to deny targeting non-combatants.
At least 20 civilians were killed and many others injured in a Russian strike on the village of Yarova in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Tuesday. The attack struck while residents were lined up to receive their pensions, intensifying concerns over the deliberate targeting of civilians.
Zelenskyy described the strike as “frankly brutal,” saying it hit ordinary people at the very moment pensions were being disbursed. Local officials reported that at least 21 people were also wounded in the attack.
Calling for a strong global response, Zelenskyy urged the United States, Europe and the G20 to act, stating that the world “must not remain silent” or “inactive” in the face of such incidents. Ukraine’s human rights commissioner described the assault as part of a broader pattern of systemic terror against civilians.
Russia has not commented on the incident, but it has consistently denied deliberately targeting civilians throughout the conflict.