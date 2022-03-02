Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Russia Says It Is Working On Means To Provide Safe Passage To Indians Stuck In Ukraine

Ukraine War: Russian Ambassador-designate Denis Alipov said Russia is in touch with India on the issue of safety of Indians and that the safe passage will be put into place soon.

Russia Says It Is Working On Means To Provide Safe Passage To Indians Stuck In Ukraine
Russia has said it will provide safe passage to Indians stranded in Ukraine.(File photo-Representational image) AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Mar 2022 2:42 pm

Russia on Wednesday said it is working "intensely" to create a "humanitarian corridor" for safe passage to Russian territory of Indians stuck in Kharkiv, Sumy and other conflict zones in Ukraine.

At a media briefing, Russian Ambassador-designate Denis Alipov said Russia is in touch with India on the issue of safety of Indians and that the safe passage will be put into place as soon as possible.

Related stories

Here Are Indian Sectors Adversely Affected By Russia-Ukraine War

Russia Ukraine War Intensifies

Sensex Drops Over 900 Points On Global Selloff As Ukraine War Rages

"We are working intensely on creating the corridor and secure safe passage for Indians stuck in various conflict zones in Ukraine," he said.

He said Russia is working on ways and means to provide safe passage to Indians for their secure passage to Russian territory from the conflict zones in Ukraine.

To a question, Alipov said he does "see any hurdle" in the supply of the S-400 missile systems to India because of the Western sanctions against Russia following the Ukraine crisis. 

India has taken an "unbiased" position based on assessment of the situation in Ukraine and not because it is dependent on Russian arms, he added. 

"We do coordinate our positions at the UN and inform India about our approach," he said.

Alipov further added: "We do everything possible to keep India up-to-date on what is happening." (With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

International Ukraine Ukraine War Ukraine Crisis Russia-Ukraine Tensions Indians Stuck In Ukraine Russia India Western Sanctions Sanctions Against Russia Ukraine Invasion
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Russia's Removal From MSCI Emerging Market Index Could Boost Indian Equities

How Russia's Removal From MSCI Emerging Market Index Could Boost Indian Equities

Shahid Kapoor's Sister Sanah Kapur To Marry Mayank Pahwa

Shahid Kapoor's Sister Sanah Kapur To Marry Mayank Pahwa