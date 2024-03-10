Pentagon Study Finds No Sign Of Alien Life In Reported UFO Sightings Going Back Decades

A Pentagon study released on Friday that examined reported sightings of UFOs over nearly the last century found no evidence of aliens or extraterrestrial intelligence, a conclusion consistent with past US government efforts to assess the accuracy of claims that have captivated public attention for decades.

The study from the Defence Department's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office analysed US government investigations since 1945 of reported sightings of unidentified anomalous phenomena, more popularly known as UFOs.

It found no evidence that any of them were signs of alien life, or that the US government and private companies had reverse-engineered extraterrestrial technology and were hiding it.