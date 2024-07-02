International

Pakistan: Rawalpindi Court Grants Interim Bail To Imran Khan’s Wife Bushra Bibi

Pakistan: A special court in Rawalpindi has granted interim bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.

AP
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan | Photo: AP
info_icon

Pakistan Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to the wife of country’s ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan in a graft case. A special court in Rawalpindi granted bail to Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in the case.

Imran Khan, in jail since last August, was convicted in some cases ahead of February's general election, but a UN human rights working group said on Monday his arbitrary imprisonment violated international law.

Imran Khan - File Image
'Death Over Slavery': In Letter From Jail, Imran Khan Claims India Carried Out Assassinations Inside Pakistan

BY Outlook Web Desk

Reports said the special accountability court granted bail to PTI chief Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.

Both Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have denied any wrongdoing in the case against them regarding the alleged receipt of financial help from a land developer in setting up an educational institution, Al Qadir University.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan with his wife Bushra Bibi | - AP
Pakistan Court Rejects Appeals By Imran Khan & Wife To Suspend Sentence In Illegal Marriage Case

BY PTI

However, his spouse Bushra Bibi will stay in prison as she is also serving a sentence after her marriage to Khan was ruled unlawful.

Khan and his party say the charges were politically motivated to thwart his return to power.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan at a rally - null
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Is Down But Not Out

BY Seema Guha

In recent months, Pakistani courts have suspended Khan's jail sentences for two cases about the illegal acquisition and sale of state gifts, while overturning his conviction on charges of leaking state secrets.

The former cricketer turned politician Imran Khan is fighting dozens of other cases that continue against him.

