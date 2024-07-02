Pakistan: Rawalpindi Court Grants Interim Bail To Imran Khan’s Wife Bushra Bibi

Pakistan Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to the wife of country’s ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan in a graft case. A special court in Rawalpindi granted bail to Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in the case.
Imran Khan, in jail since last August, was convicted in some cases ahead of February's general election, but a UN human rights working group said on Monday his arbitrary imprisonment violated international law.
Reports said the special accountability court granted bail to PTI chief Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.
Both Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have denied any wrongdoing in the case against them regarding the alleged receipt of financial help from a land developer in setting up an educational institution, Al Qadir University.
However, his spouse Bushra Bibi will stay in prison as she is also serving a sentence after her marriage to Khan was ruled unlawful.
Khan and his party say the charges were politically motivated to thwart his return to power.
In recent months, Pakistani courts have suspended Khan's jail sentences for two cases about the illegal acquisition and sale of state gifts, while overturning his conviction on charges of leaking state secrets.
The former cricketer turned politician Imran Khan is fighting dozens of other cases that continue against him.