International

Pakistan Pollution: Multan's AQI Crosses 2,000 Mark; Public Places Closed Till Nov 17 | Details

Thousands of people, mainly children and elderly people, have fallen sick due to toxic grey smog since last month when the air quality started worsening in Lahore. A fresh blame game erupted concerning India and Pakistan as Pak minister Marriyum Aurangzeb attributed the rising AQI to the winds carrying polluted air from neighboring India.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Air Quality Index (AQI) crosses 2,000 mark in Pakistans Multan
Air Quality Index (AQI) crosses 2,000 mark in Pakistan's Multan (Representational Image) Photo: PTI
info_icon

In the latest development concerning the exacerbating air pollution levels in Pakistan, Multan recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 2,135 between 8am and 9 am on Friday, as per Swiss air quality monitor IQAir alongside a deadly PM2.5 concentration of 947 micrograms per cubic metre which is 189.4 times above the World Health Organization (WHO) guideline.

As per reports, three air quality monitors in Multan at the WWF-Pakistan Office, Shamsabad Colony and Multan Cantonment showed AQI readings of 2,316, 1,635 and 1,527, respectively, at 10pm.

Anti-smog gun used in Delhi to combat the rising levels of air pollution - PTI
Govt Tests Drone-Based Mist Spraying, AQI 'Very Poor'; Centre Doubles Stubble Burning Fine | Delhi Pollution

BY Outlook Web Desk

On Friday, Pakistan experienced a major surge in air pollution, with seven cities ranking among the world’s most polluted. Besides Multan, Lahore's AQI also recorded 676. Moreover, other prominent cities like Peshawar, Islamabad, Haripur, Rawalpindi, and Karachi were also labelled as having ‘hazardous air quality’.

Thousands of people, mainly children and elderly people, have fallen sick due to toxic grey smog since last month when the air quality started worsening in Lahore.

Smog at Delhi's India Gate after Diwali celebrations - PTI
Delhi Covered In Smog After 'Relentless' Firecracker Bursting On Diwali; Becomes World's Most Polluted City

BY Outlook Web Desk

Schools, parks, other public places closed

Following the closure of all public and private schools and colleges in Pakistan's Punjab province till November 17, Pakistan government on Friday also banned people from entering public parks, zoos, playgrounds and museums in light of the persistent heavy smog.

According to PTI, the Punjab province government's notification on Friday said the ban is imposed in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Chiniot, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Lodhran, Vehari and Khanewal.

Lahore and Delhi top the list of the World's most polluted cities. - File
Lahore Tops World’s Most Polluted Cities List, Delhi Follows With ‘Severe’ AQI | Check List

BY Outlook Web Desk

Last week, the Punjab government had last week declared smog a calamity, and took a host of measures, including a green lockdown in several areas of Lahore.

The provincial government had last month announced that it might consider artificial rains to combat the pollution but there was no date announced.

Air pollution in Delhi (Representational Image) - PTI
Environment Protection Law 'Toothless': SC Raps Centre Over Not Implementing CAQM Act | Delhi Pollution

BY Outlook Web Desk

Blame Game Between India and Pakistan

In light of Lahore's unprecedented AQI levels last week, a fresh blame game erupted concerning India and Pakistan. Addressing the worsening AQI, Pak minister Marriyum Aurangzeb described the air pollution situation as "unexpected" while adding that the rising levels of AQI can be attributed to the winds carrying polluted air from neighbouring India.

"This cannot be solved without talks with India," she said, adding the Punjab government will be initiating talks with its India through Pakistan's foreign ministry.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. West Indies Vs Bangladesh 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Venues, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI Toss Update: BAN To Bat First Against AFG - Check Playing XIs
  3. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI LIVE Score: BAN Opt To Bat First In Sharjah - Check Playing XIs
  4. IND A Vs AUS A: Jurel’s Consecutive Fifties Go In Vain As Team Falls To Six-Wicket Defeat
  5. Ranji Trophy Round 4, Group A: Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh Help Mumbai Beat Odisha By An Innings And 103-Runs
Football News
  1. Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Williams On Target As Kanteerava Witnesses Thrilling 2-2 Draw
  2. WSL: Shaw Scores A Hat-Trick As Gunners Show Mettle
  3. Canada Football Reviews Paris Olympics Drone-Spying Scandal, Cites Past 'Unacceptable Culture'
  4. Inter Miami Vs Atlanta United Live Streaming, Audi 2024 MLS Cup: When, Where To Watch Lionel Messi In Action
  5. Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur: Khadija Shaw Wants WSL Leaders To Be 'Unstoppable'
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Gauff Sees Off Sabalenka To Set Up Zheng Meeting In Showpiece
  2. Coco Gauff Vs Qinwen Zhang WTA Finals Live Streaming: Where To Watch Final Match Live In India
  3. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Edges Barbora Krejcikova To Reach Riyadh Showpiece
  4. ATP Finals Preview: Will Djokovic's Drop Out Pave The Way For Another Sinner-Alcaraz Tussle?
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 2nd Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. FIH 2023-24 Hockey Awards: Legendary Indian Goalie PR Sreejesh Named Men’s Goalkeeper Of The Year
  2. FIH 2023-24 Awards: Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh Lands Best Male Player Of The Year
  3. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  4. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Does BJP Use Same Language When PM Visits Arab Nations: Owaisi On 'Vote Jihad'
  2. Day In Pics: November 09, 2024
  3. Three Coaches Of Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express Derailed Near Howrah
  4. ‘Draw Lakshman Rekha’: Kerala HC Sets Guidelines For Media Coverage Of Ongoing Criminal Cases
  5. Modi Rejects Calls To Restore Article 370: 'No Power In The World Can Bring It Back'
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  2. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  3. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  4. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  5. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
World News
  1. In Photos: Many Killed, Injured In Suicide Bombing In Pakistan's Quetta
  2. West Asia: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Officially Steps Down; Experts Warn Of Famine In Gaza | Latest
  3. North Korean GPS Manipulation Disrupts Dozens Of Planes And Vessels, Says South Korea
  4. Pakistan Pollution: Multan's AQI Crosses 2,000 Mark; Public Places Closed Till Nov 17 | Details
  5. UN Reports 44% Of Those Killed In Gaza Are Children, 26% Are Women
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 9, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: India Thrash South Africa By 61 Runs As Sanju Samson Fires Century
  3. ‘Draw Lakshman Rekha’: Kerala HC Sets Guidelines For Media Coverage Of Ongoing Criminal Cases
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Modi Rejects Calls To Restore Article 370: 'No Power In The World Can Bring It Back'
  6. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  7. Pollution Chokes Delhi While the 'Wisest Among Us' Sit Calmly
  8. IND Vs RSA: Players Left Confused As Indian National Anthem Stops Twice Ahead Of 1st T20I | Video