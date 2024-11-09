Pakistan Pollution: Multan's AQI Crosses 2,000 Mark; Public Places Closed Till Nov 17 | Details

In the latest development concerning the exacerbating air pollution levels in Pakistan, Multan recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 2,135 between 8am and 9 am on Friday, as per Swiss air quality monitor IQAir alongside a deadly PM2.5 concentration of 947 micrograms per cubic metre which is 189.4 times above the World Health Organization (WHO) guideline.
As per reports, three air quality monitors in Multan at the WWF-Pakistan Office, Shamsabad Colony and Multan Cantonment showed AQI readings of 2,316, 1,635 and 1,527, respectively, at 10pm.
On Friday, Pakistan experienced a major surge in air pollution, with seven cities ranking among the world’s most polluted. Besides Multan, Lahore's AQI also recorded 676. Moreover, other prominent cities like Peshawar, Islamabad, Haripur, Rawalpindi, and Karachi were also labelled as having ‘hazardous air quality’.
Thousands of people, mainly children and elderly people, have fallen sick due to toxic grey smog since last month when the air quality started worsening in Lahore.
Schools, parks, other public places closed
Following the closure of all public and private schools and colleges in Pakistan's Punjab province till November 17, Pakistan government on Friday also banned people from entering public parks, zoos, playgrounds and museums in light of the persistent heavy smog.
According to PTI, the Punjab province government's notification on Friday said the ban is imposed in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Chiniot, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Lodhran, Vehari and Khanewal.
Last week, the Punjab government had last week declared smog a calamity, and took a host of measures, including a green lockdown in several areas of Lahore.
The provincial government had last month announced that it might consider artificial rains to combat the pollution but there was no date announced.
Blame Game Between India and Pakistan
In light of Lahore's unprecedented AQI levels last week, a fresh blame game erupted concerning India and Pakistan. Addressing the worsening AQI, Pak minister Marriyum Aurangzeb described the air pollution situation as "unexpected" while adding that the rising levels of AQI can be attributed to the winds carrying polluted air from neighbouring India.
"This cannot be solved without talks with India," she said, adding the Punjab government will be initiating talks with its India through Pakistan's foreign ministry.