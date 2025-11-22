Punjab Weather Alert - Severe Air Pollution and Temperature Decline Warning

Punjab is experiencing severe air pollution combined with intensifying cold conditions as November 22 brings hazardous AQI levels alongside declining temperatures. The Air Quality Index across Punjab has surged to alarming levels between 297-326, placing the state firmly in the severe to hazardous category with fluctuations throughout the day. The India Meteorological Department forecasts that cold will gradually intensify with minimum temperatures declining 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next week, coupled with shallow to moderate fog formation from November 24 onwards. Current pollution measurements show PM2.5 at 205-209 micrograms per cubic meter and PM10 at 263-271 micrograms per cubic meter, far exceeding safe thresholds established by health authorities. Despite temporarily sunny skies with daytime temperatures around 19-23 degrees Celsius, nighttime conditions remain harsh with persistent pollution creating dual health challenges for vulnerable populations.