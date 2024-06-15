International

Pakistan Govt Announces Rs 10.20 Reduction In Petrol Price Ahead Of Eid Ul Adha

The price cut, effective from Saturday, will bring the price of petrol to Rs 258.16 per litre while the price of HSD will be Rs 267.89 per litre, The Express Tribune newspaper quoted a statement from the Prime Minister's Office on Friday.

Representational Image
Pakistan Govt Announces Rs 10.20 Reduction In Petrol Price | Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

In a major relief for inflation-hit masses in cash-strapped Pakistan, the government has slashed the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs 10.20 and Rs 2.33 per litre respectively ahead of the Eid ul Adha festival.

The price cut, effective from Saturday, will bring the price of petrol to Rs 258.16 per litre while the price of HSD will be Rs 267.89 per litre, The Express Tribune newspaper quoted a statement from the Prime Minister's Office on Friday.

The Finance Division, which usually reviews the fuel prices every 15 days, issued an official notification for the latest price cuts and said the new prices would be applicable for the next fortnight.

The notification said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had worked out the consumer prices, based on the price variations in the international market. The move to slash the prices of petroleum would benefit the Pakistani people who have been hit by double-digit inflation.

Pakistan has been hit by inflation of above 20 per cent since May 2022 as the cash-strapped country navigated reforms as part of an International Monetary Fund bailout programme.

However, annual inflation slowed for the fourth month to 17.3 per cent in April, the lowest level in nearly two years and significantly less than the record 38 per cent recorded in May 2023, according to official data.

"The prices of petroleum products have seen a mixed trend in the international market during the last fortnight," it said. On May 31, the government reduced the prices of petrol and HSD by Rs 4.74 per litre and Rs 3.86 respectively, Geo News reported.

The fuel prices have been witnessing a downward trend and have been reduced thrice consecutively in the last one-and-a-half-month due to the reduction in global oil prices, it said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a significant reduction in electricity tariffs for industries cutting rates by Rs 10.69 per unit.

The reduction, made on the recommendation of the National Electrical Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), aims to boost exports and industrial production.

The new electricity price per unit for the industrial and export sectors will now be Rs 34.99.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  2. DMK Blames Testing Agency Over NEET, Slams BJP-Led Govt For Being 'Spectator'
  3. Cow Vigilante Shot At By Cattle Smugglers In Haryana's Nuh
  4. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Fire At Building In Noida Sector 67; Meloni-Modi Selfie Goes Viral
  5. Restoration Of Road Connectivity To North Sikkim Underway: BRO
Entertainment News
  1. Anurag Kashyap Reveals Being Ghosted By Two Actors Whom He Had Launched For His Upcoming Film
  2. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Has A Slow Start; Actor's Lowest Opening Post-Pandemic
  3. Madhuri Dixit's Husband Shriram Nene Opens Up On Being Married To Her, Says He Sees Her As His 'Wife And Partner'
  4. Jimmy Kimmel To Leave 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' To Focus On His Son's Health? Here's What We Know
  5. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Honey Singh Extends 'Best Wishes' To The 'Power Couple'
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Sumit Nagal To Take Court For Perugia Challengers Semi-Finals
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand Ace Trent Boult's Swansong - 'My Last' Outing Says The Pacer
  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: How 'USA Can Beat Any Team In The World'? Explains Aaron Jones
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan Spinner Mujeeb Rahman Ruled Out Due To Injury, Who Replaces Him?
World News
  1. Pakistan Govt Announces Rs 10.20 Reduction In Petrol Price Ahead Of Eid Ul Adha
  2. As #Melodi Goes Viral, Here's A Look At India-Italy Ties, Facts On Italian PM Meloni
  3. Heat Wave Alert: NWS Predicts Sweltering Week For Midwest And Northeast
  4. G7 Summit: 'Hello From Melodi Team', Says Meloni In Insta Video With Modi | WATCH
  5. Kate Middleton's Latest Pic Makes Netizens Suspicious Again: 'Unnatural, Fake AI'
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News, June 14 Highlights: PM Modi Invites Pope Francis To India, Meets Italian PM Meloni At G7 Summit
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!