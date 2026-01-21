Over 300 Journalists Jailed Worldwide For Fifth Straight Year: CPJ

The CPJ recorded 330 journalists imprisoned globally in December 2025, the fifth year in a row the number exceeded 300.
China led the list with 50 jailed journalists, followed by Myanmar and Israel, while Asia remained the worst-affected region.
Nearly half of those detained were unconvicted, with widespread reports of long sentences, mistreatment, and torture.
The number of journalists jailed worldwide for their work remained above 300 for a fifth consecutive year, underscoring sustained pressure on the press across multiple regions, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). AP reported that 330 journalists were imprisoned as of December 2025, based on the watchdog’s annual census.
China continued to hold the highest number of jailed journalists, with 50 behind bars as of December 1. Myanmar followed with 30, while Israel detained 29 Palestinian journalists, the CPJ said. According to AP, Russia ranked next with 27 imprisoned journalists, including five Ukrainians, followed by Belarus with 25 and Azerbaijan with 24.
The total recorded in 2025 is the third highest since the New York-based organisation began tracking global press imprisonment in 1992, and narrowly below the record 384 journalists jailed at the end of 2024, AP reported.
“These record-setting numbers reflect growing authoritarianism and escalating numbers of armed conflicts worldwide,” the CPJ said in its report.
According to AP, nearly half of the journalists held worldwide had not been convicted of any crime. Among those who had been sentenced, more than a third were serving prison terms exceeding five years. The CPJ also found that close to one-third of detained journalists had experienced mistreatment, including 20% who reported torture or beatings.
Asia remained the region with the largest number of jailed journalists in 2025, accounting for 110 cases. Beyond China and Myanmar, Vietnam held at least 16 journalists, Bangladesh four, India three, and the Philippines one, according to AP’s reporting of the CPJ findings.
The report also noted a case in the United States. Salvadoran journalist Mario Guevara was detained in June 2025 after covering a protest against President Donald Trump. However, he was deported due to his immigration status before the December 1 census date and was therefore not included in the final count, AP reported.
The CPJ’s findings highlight continued use of detention as a tool against journalists, with prolonged pre-trial incarceration, long sentences, and allegations of abuse remaining common across several countries.
(With inputs from AP)