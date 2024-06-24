International

'No Religious Minority Safe': Pakistan Defence Minister Makes Big Claim Amid Increased Mob Lynchings

Asif's remarks regarding the safety of religious minorities in Pakistan come a week after a man was lynched in Swat. Around 23 people have been arrested in relation to the attack.

Amid the increased mob lynching incidents in Pakistan, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has stated that no religious minority in Pakistan is safe.

Speaking during a session of the Pakistani National Assembly, the defence minister stated - "Minorities are being murdered daily... no religious minority is safe in Pakistan. Even the smaller sects of the Muslims are not safe".

Calling the lynchings and attacks a "matter of concern and embarrassment", the defence minister called for a resolution from the national assembly to safeguard minorities in the country.

"We must ensure the safety of our minority brothers and sisters. They have as much right to live in this country as the majority. Pakistan belongs to all Pakistanis, regardless of whether they are Muslim, Christian, Sikh, or of any other faith. Our Constitution guarantees full protection to minorities," Dawn the defence minister stated as per Dawn.

The coalition government led by PM Shehbaz Sharif tabled a resolution condemning the recent incidents. However, due to protests from by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, the government was unable to table the resolution in the national assembly session.

Asif's remarks regarding the safety of religious minorities in Pakistan comes a week after a man was lynched in Swat. Around 23 people have been arrested in relation to the attack.

The 40-year-old man was gunned down by a mob which dragged him through the town and hanged him in public view in Madyan tehsil of Swat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday.

Muhammad Ismail, a resident of Sialkot from Punjab, had been accused of burning the pages of the holy Quran.

Before Ismail, a Christian man was beaten by a mob over alleged blasphemy. The mob also set fire to his house and shoe factory in Sargodha, Punjab.

Pakistan is one of the countries which has the most strict Blasphemy rules. The laws, enshrined in the Pakistan Penal Code often prescribe severe punishments such as death penalty.

The laws include punishments for various forms of blasphemy such as insults against Islam, the Prophet Muhammad, and desecration of the Quran.

However, religious minorities such as Christians, Hindus and Sikhs are often falsely accused and convicted under these laws.

Ahmadis, a minority sect of Muslims are often also charged under these laws as they are not seen as Muslims in Pakistan's Constitution.

