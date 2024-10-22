International

Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Central Israel; US Voices Concern Over Release Of Classified Docs | Latest

Hezbollah reportedly said it bombed the Glilot base of the Military Intelligence Unit 8200 in the Tel Aviv suburbs.

Middle East Tensions: Latest Developments |
Middle East Tensions: Latest Developments | Photo: AP
info_icon

Tensions in the Middle East region are soaring day by day. Meanwhile, the United States expressed concerns over an unauthorised release of classified documents that assess Israel's potential retaliatory attack on Iran.

Washington officials on Saturday confirmed that the administration is probing the said release of documents that assess Israel's plans to attack Iran.

Middle East Tensions | Latest Updates

Emergency In Tel Aviv Amid Hezbollah's Attack

The Israeli military has declared a state of emergency in Tel Aviv and all air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport has been halted, Al Jazeera reported citing local reports.

Hezbollah reportedly said it bombed the Glilot base of the Military Intelligence Unit 8200 in the Tel Aviv suburbs with a "qualitative missile salvo".

The move came against the backdrop of Hezbollah striking the Nirit area in Tel Aviv suburbs with missiles. The Lebanese militant group said that the attacks were in solidarity with the Palestinians of Gaza and in defence of the people in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Israel Defense Forces said sirens were sounded in central and northern Israel. The army confirmed that five rockets targeted central Israel in the barrage, while 15 targeted the north.

The Israeli forces noted that some rockets were intercepted, and some impacted open areas, adding that no casualties were reported.

ALSO READ | Life And Death Of Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar

Israeli Strikes Hit Southern Beirut

Over a dozen Israeli airstrikes struck Beirut's southern suburbs on Monday night and early on Tuesday after the IDF accused Hezbollah of storing millions of dollars in a bunker under one of Lebanon's largest hospitals, The Times of Israel reported.

The strikes came after the Israeli forces asked the residents of southern Beirut suburbs to evacuate the area, warning them about being "located near facilities and interests belonging to Hezbollah".

The Israeli military had said that it would continue attacking Hezbollah targets, focusing on their financial assets. IDF spokesman Rear Adm Daniel Hagari had said in a video briefing that the militant group has "millions of dollars in gold and cash -- in Hassan Nasrallah's bunker", which is located directly under the Al-Sahel Hospital in central Beirut.

However, Israel said that it would not directly launch a strike on the hospital itself, as its war is with Hezbollah and not the Lebanese people.

US Concerned Over Leak Of Classified Documents

US President Joe Biden is "deeply concerned" by the unauthorised release of classified documents that assess Israel's potential plan of retaliatory attack on Iran, a White House spokesman said.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby on Monday said that the administration was still not certain if the classified information that became public was leaked or hacked.

He said that the officials do not see any indication at this point of "additional documents like this finding their way into the public domain", adding that the Pentagon is probing the matter.

"We're deeply concerned and the president remains deeply concerned about any leakage of classified information into the public domain. That is not supposed to happen and it's unacceptable when it does," Kirby said.

The documents -- attributed to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency -- note that Israel was still moving military assets in place to conduct a military strike in response to Iran's barrage of ballistic missiles on October 1. The documents were sharable within the "Five Eyes", an intelligence alliance of the US, Great Britain, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

Classified as top secret, the documents first surfaced online on Friday on Telegram and then quickly spread among the channels on the messaging platform -- which is popular with Iranians.

While investigations into the matter are underway, the US has also encouraged Israel to take advantage of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's elimination, asking it to press for a ceasefire in Gaza. It has also warned Israel against expanding military ops in northern Lebanon, citing the risk of a wider regional war.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Kenya Vs Gambia Live Streaming, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier: When, Where To Watch
  2. Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test: Predicted Playing XIs, Rawalpindi Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  3. Mozambique Vs Seychelles Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B Match 7 - Check Playing XIs
  4. India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Predicted Playing XIs, Pune Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  5. Jemimah Rodrigues: Gymkhana Annuls Cricketer's Membership Over Father's 'Religious Activities' - Report
Football News
  1. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: BVB Need 'Everything' To Overcome Los Blancos, Says Nuri Sahin
  2. Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Oliver Glasner Urges Unity To Combat Struggles After Latest PL Defeat
  3. Neymar Makes Al Hilal Comeback After 12-Month Injury Lay-off
  4. Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Chris Wood Winner Keeps Eagles Winless
  5. Odisha FC Vs East Bengal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2024-25 Match
Tennis News
  1. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  2. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  3. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs MAS Juniors
  2. New Zealand Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NZL Vs GBR Juniors
  3. Japan Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch JPN Vs AUS Juniors
  4. Commonwealth Games 2026: Hockey Set To Be Axed From Glasgow Event As CGF, FIH Remain Mum
  5. India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series, Match 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Clash

Trending Stories

National News
  1. After Blast In Delhi, Multiple CRPF Schools Across India Get Bomb Threats
  2. Cyclone Dana To Hit Odisha, West Bengal: IMD Issues Warnings
  3. BRICS 2024: PM Modi Embarks On 2nd Visit To Russia | A Look Back At The First One In July
  4. Full List: Congress Candidates Contesting Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024
  5. Ahead Of BRICS 2024, Russia Discharges 85 Indians From Military
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  2. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  3. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  4. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  5. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Central Israel; US Voices Concern Over Release Of Classified Docs | Latest
  2. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  3. Peru: Ex-President Toledo Sentenced To More Than 20 Years In Prison In Corruption Case
  4. South Korea Calls For Immediate Withdrawal Of North Korean Troops Allegedly In Russia
  5. India Announces Major Breakthrough With China On Border Patrolling
Latest Stories
  1. EAM Jaishankar Highlights Canada's 'Hypocrisy' Amid Diplomatic Showdown | Details
  2. IND Vs NZ: Blow For The BlackCaps As Kane Williamson Is Ruled Out Of 2nd Test
  3. Daily Horoscope, October 22, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Playing XIs, Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  5. Thailand Vs Maldives, Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: THA To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. New Zealand Women's Tour Of India 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  7. Jemimah Rodrigues: Gymkhana Annuls Cricketer's Membership Over Father's 'Religious Activities' - Report
  8. Japan Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch JPN Vs AUS Juniors