Middle East Tensions: Back-To-Back Assassinations, Iran's Retaliation Threat; US Sends Jets And Ships

Thousands of mourners gathered in Qatar for the funeral of Hamas' political chief, Ismail Haniyeh, killed in an alleged Israeli attack. The ceremony in Doha was attended by Hamas and Islamic Jihad members, as well as Qatari and Iranian officials.

Meanwhile across the Muslim world — from Jordan and Morocco to Yemen and Somalia — angry crowds waving Palestinian flags rushed out of mosques after midday Friday prayers, calling for revenge.

“Let Friday be a day of rage to denounce the assassination,” said Izzat al-Risheq, a senior Hamas official. Haniyeh had lived in Qatar, along with other senior members of Hamas's political leadership.

