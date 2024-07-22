International

Biden's Exit, Renewed Support And Protests To 'Welcome' Israeli PM Netanyahu To The US

The Israeli PM's visit comes amid great uncertainty following President Joe Biden's exit from the presidential race.

Israeli PM To Visit US, Meet President Biden
Biden's Exit, Protests And Renewed Support To 'Welcome' Israeli PM Netanyahu To The US | Photo: AP
info_icon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be on an official visit to the United States this week. The Israeli PM's visit comes amid great uncertainty following President Joe Biden's exit from the presidential race.

During his visit, the Israeli leader will be addressing a joint session of the Congress during his visit here.

The Israeli leader is also expected to meet with President Biden, however, that meeting will depend on POTUS' recovery from COVID-19. Along with Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris will also be meeting Netanyahu.

Before departing for Washington DC, Netanyahu vowed renewed support for the US and stated that Israel will continue to stand as America's major ally in the Middle East irrespective of who becomes the President in November.

"In this time of war and uncertainty, it's important that Israel's enemies know that America and Israel stand together,” Netanyahu added.

Netanyahu To Address Congress On July 24

The Israeli PM will address a joint session of the US Congress on Wednesday. During this, Netanyahu will deliver his address will focus on continuing the war to ultimately topple Hamas in Gaza. This will also be Netanyahu's fourth address to the Congress.

Since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, US has been one of Israel's staunchest allies. However, as Israel continues its bombardment in Gaza, Washington has taken a step back and called on Tel Aviv to scale back its offensive.

President Biden also froze the delivery of certain bombs to Israel after it was highlighted that they were being used to target civilians in Palestinian territories.

Protests To 'Welcome' Netanyahu In US

Months after mass pro-Palestine protests across universities and colleges in the United States, more protests are anticipated with the Israeli leader's visit.

As per reports, police are expecting a "large number of demonstrators". The protests will follow a similar pattern of demanding Israel's withdrawal from Gaza and freedom for Palestine, along with criticism for US' support for Israel in its war which has killed nearly 39,000 Palestinians.

As per reports, a coalition of groups such as ANSWER (Act Now to Stop War and End Racism), CodePink, Palestinian American Community Centre and Jewish Voice for Peace - are expected to take part in the protests and demonstrations later this week.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Scotland Vs Oman Live Score, World Cup League 2: Hosts Bowl First In Dundee
  2. ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: IND-W Put One Foot The Semis - In Pics
  3. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Bashir Breaks Anderson's Record; Hosts' Batting Feat - Stats Highlights
  4. Sri Lanka Vs Malaysia Live Score, Women's Asia Cup T20: Visitors Chasing 185-Run Target In Dambulla
  5. PAK-W Vs NEP-W, Women's Asia Cup 2024: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali Guide Pakistan To Nine-Wicket Win Over Nepal - In Pics
Football News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football: Schedule, Format, Teams, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. Bayern Munich Transfer News: Uli Hoeness Hints At Potential Matthijs De Ligt Exit
  3. Borussia Dortmund 0-4 Pathum United: German Giants Suffer Humiliating Defeat To Thai Outfit
  4. ISL 2024-25: Young Striker Alan Saji Joins FC Goa
  5. Ivan Rakitic Joins Croatian Club Hajduk Split After Six-month Saudi Spell
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open 2024 Final: Nadal Loses To Borges - In Pics
  2. Hamburg Open Final: Arthur Fils Beats Defending Champion Alexander Zverev
  3. Swiss Open: Yuki Bhambri Clinches Doubles Title In Switzerland
  4. Swedish Open Final: Rafael Nadal Denied As Nuno Borges Claims Maiden Tour Title
  5. Matteo Berrettini Dominates Quentin Halys To Win Second Swiss Open Title
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  2. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: Centre Rules Out Special Status For Bihar; Controversial Kanwar Yatra Order Stayed By SC
  2. Day In Pics: July 22, 2024
  3. Madhya Pradesh HC To Hear Bhojshala Dispute Case Only After SC Order Comes In
  4. Airbus Shortlists 8 Sites For H125 Helicopter Final Assembly Line In India
  5. Assam: Court Convicts APSC Chairman, 31 Others In Cash-For-Job Case
Entertainment News
  1. Vicky Kaushal Recalls He Was Almost Beaten Up By Sand Mafia During 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' Shoot
  2. Tishaa Kumar Funeral: Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Divya Khossla And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  3. Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes
  4. Rohman Shawl Says 'We Share Something Special' After Sushmita Sen's Remark About Being Single
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore In Opening Weekend
US News
  1. Simpsons Writer Is ‘Proud’ To Be Part Of Show’s Kamala Harris Prediction
  2. US Mississippi Mass Shooting: 3 Killed, 16 Injured; Probe Launched
  3. Rise Of Kamala Harris And The Viral 'Coconut Tree' Meme | Quote Explained
  4. Joe Biden Drops Out Of The 2024 Presidential Elections | These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees That Can Take His Place
  5. Universal Orlando Debuts Nostalgic Universal Mega Movie Parade
World News
  1. Simpsons Writer Is ‘Proud’ To Be Part Of Show’s Kamala Harris Prediction
  2. US Mississippi Mass Shooting: 3 Killed, 16 Injured; Probe Launched
  3. Israel Orders Evacuation Of Part Of Gaza Humanitarian Zone
  4. 'Right Thing To Do': Indian-Americans On Biden Dropping Out Of 2024 Presidential Race
  5. Israel's Latest Airstrikes In Gaza Kill At Least 15 Including Children
Latest Stories
  1. Parliament Monsoon Session: 'Get Together', Says PM In Appeal To Parties
  2. NEET-UG Hearing: CJI Chandrachud Observes Paper Leak Happened Before May 4
  3. Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Sreejesh To Retire After Paris 2024; Gambhir 'Really Happy' With BCCI
  5. India News LIVE: Centre Rules Out Special Status For Bihar; Controversial Kanwar Yatra Order Stayed By SC
  6. 'Game Changer': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Postponed To December, Confirms Producer
  7. Kanwar Yatra 2024: Supreme Court Stays UP, Uttarakhand's Eatery-Nameplate Order
  8. NEET-UG 2024 Row: SC To Hear Multiple Petitions Today