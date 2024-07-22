Biden's Exit, Renewed Support And Protests To 'Welcome' Israeli PM Netanyahu To The US

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be on an official visit to the United States this week. The Israeli PM's visit comes amid great uncertainty following President Joe Biden's exit from the presidential race.
During his visit, the Israeli leader will be addressing a joint session of the Congress during his visit here.
The Israeli leader is also expected to meet with President Biden, however, that meeting will depend on POTUS' recovery from COVID-19. Along with Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris will also be meeting Netanyahu.
Before departing for Washington DC, Netanyahu vowed renewed support for the US and stated that Israel will continue to stand as America's major ally in the Middle East irrespective of who becomes the President in November.
"In this time of war and uncertainty, it's important that Israel's enemies know that America and Israel stand together,” Netanyahu added.
Netanyahu To Address Congress On July 24
The Israeli PM will address a joint session of the US Congress on Wednesday. During this, Netanyahu will deliver his address will focus on continuing the war to ultimately topple Hamas in Gaza. This will also be Netanyahu's fourth address to the Congress.
Since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, US has been one of Israel's staunchest allies. However, as Israel continues its bombardment in Gaza, Washington has taken a step back and called on Tel Aviv to scale back its offensive.
President Biden also froze the delivery of certain bombs to Israel after it was highlighted that they were being used to target civilians in Palestinian territories.
Protests To 'Welcome' Netanyahu In US
Months after mass pro-Palestine protests across universities and colleges in the United States, more protests are anticipated with the Israeli leader's visit.
As per reports, police are expecting a "large number of demonstrators". The protests will follow a similar pattern of demanding Israel's withdrawal from Gaza and freedom for Palestine, along with criticism for US' support for Israel in its war which has killed nearly 39,000 Palestinians.
As per reports, a coalition of groups such as ANSWER (Act Now to Stop War and End Racism), CodePink, Palestinian American Community Centre and Jewish Voice for Peace - are expected to take part in the protests and demonstrations later this week.