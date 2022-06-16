Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Iran Arrests One Person Allegedly On Espionage Charges

Iran has said the suspect was a Marxist who visited two French spies before the May 1 International Workers' Day, as part of a plot to ‘create unrest among workers’.

Iran supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.(File photo) AP/PTI

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 3:06 pm

Iranian authorities have arrested a person accused of having a link to two French citizens being held on espionage charges, state television reported Thursday.

The report said the suspect was a Marxist who visited two French spies before the May 1 International Workers' Day, as part of a plot to "create unrest among workers.” 

It did not disclose the suspect's gender, but said the person was arrested by intelligence services while trying to leave the country through West Azerbaijan Province. TV also said the accused was tasked with rallying workers and teachers for street protests.

In May, Iran confirmed it has detained two French citizens, Cecile Kohler, 37, and Chuck Paris, 69, saying they met with protesting teachers, took part in an anti-government rally, and were organizing a protest to create unrest in Iran.

France identified the two as a teachers' union official and her partner who were on vacation in Iran. 

Teachers have held several strikes and protests in cities across Iran in recent weeks, walking out of their classrooms to press for better pay and working conditions.
 

