Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has met Micron Technology CEO and President Sanjay Mehrotra in the US and discussed business opportunities in the growing semiconductor sector in India.

The minister is in San Francisco for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) meeting.

US-based semiconductor company Micron is setting up India's first chip facility in Gujarat, which will create 5,000 direct and 15,000 indirect jobs in the coming years.

In June, the government cleared Micron's project to set up a semiconductor test and packaging unit worth USD 2.7 billion in the country.

"Met Mr. Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO & President of @MicronTech. Discussed how India's growing semiconductor ecosystem presents vast opportunities for the company to collaborate & expand its footprint in the country," Goyal said in a post on social networking platform X on Thursday.

He also held a meeting with YouTube CEO Neal Mohan.

"We discussed how India presents a huge opportunity for @YouTube to further expand collaboration and footprint in the country," Goyal added.

Meanwhile, the Indian commerce ministry in a statement said that Goyal also interacted with Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and venture capitalists (VCs) of Indian origin.

The minister encouraged the participants to share their ideas to make India a better investment avenue for investors from around the world.

He urged the entrepreneurs and VCs to contribute and help India's young talent working in critical and emerging technological areas such as artificial intelligence.

Goyal also participated in the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

APEC membership includes Australia; Canada; Chile; China; Indonesia; Japan; Korea; Malaysia; Mexico; New Zealand; Peru; Philippines; and Russia.

-With PTI Input