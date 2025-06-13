India Issues advisory for Citizens As Israel Strikes Iran's Nuclear Infrastructure

After Israel conducted airstrikes targeting Iran's nuclear facilities on Friday, India has issued an advisory urging its citizens and people of Indian origin residing in Iran to exercise caution. This comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East following Israeli air strikes.
“In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy’s Social Media accounts & observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities,” posted the X account of the Embassy of India in Iran.
The advisory comes after the Israeli Air Force struck Iran's nuclear and military sites as part of the ongoing ‘Operation Rising Lion,', described by Israel as its campaign to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, Reuters reported.
Israeli officials have said that the air strikes targeted Iran’s nuclear enrichment sites, ballistic missile production facilities, and military leadership.
Meanwhile, Israel has declared a state of emergency in anticipation of a potential Iranian retaliation. The country said it is prepared for drone strikes and missile attacks.
In a recorded message, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "“We are at a decisive moment in Israel's history. Moments ago Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival. This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.”
“In defending ourselves, we also defend others. We defend our Arab neighbours. They too have suffered from Iran's campaign of chaos and carnage. Our actions against Iran's proxy Hezbollah led to the establishment of a new government in Lebanon and the collapse of Assad's murderous regime in Syria. The people of those two countries now have a chance for a different future, a better future” said Netanyahu.
Iranian state television has reported the strikes, saying they startled residents across the city.