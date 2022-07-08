Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Heavy Rains, Floods Leave 10 Dead In Northern And Eastern Afghanistan

Heavy rainfall on July 5 and July 6 caused severe damage to over 280 homes, as well as other critical infrastructure across nine provinces, including four bridges and eight kilometers (about five miles) of a road.

Representational Image
Representational Image AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 12:13 pm

Unseasonal rains and flooding have killed at least 10 people, including two children, in Afghanistan's northern and eastern provinces, the United Nations said on Friday.

The deluge also wounded 11 people, with the most casualties and damage reported in eastern Nangarhar, Nuristan and Ghani provinces and Parwan in north of the country, the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

Heavy rainfall on July 5 and July 6 caused severe damage to over 280 homes, as well as other critical infrastructure across nine provinces, including four bridges and eight kilometers (about five miles) of a road.

It's the second time that the eastern region has experienced flash floods in less than a month, with 19 people killed and 131 people injured in heavy rains that occurred over two days in June, the statement said.

Related stories

Survivors Dig By Hand After Afghanistan Earthquake Killing 1,000 People

Afghanistan Earthquake Leaves At Least 1,000 People Dead, Taliban Seeks International Help

As a result of heavy rains, floods and landslides, in Nuristan province, the road from Kunar to the centre of Nuristan has been blocked for traffic, the country's public works ministry said.

The ministry is using heavy machinery to reopen the road. 

Tags

International Afghanistan Heavy Rain Deluge The United Nations Unseasonal Rain Flood Landslide
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads