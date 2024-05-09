International

'Hamas Loves Biden': Israel Frustrated And Disappointed After US Threatens To Withhold Weapons

Israel was met with a major setback after the United States confirmed it had paused a shipment of weapons to Tel Aviv and threatened to withhold more if Israel goes ahead with its plan to attack Rafah.

AP
'Hamas Loves Biden': Israel Frustrated And Disappointed After US Threatens To Withhold Weapons Photo: AP
Shortly after President Joe Biden stated that the United States will not supply weapons to Israel just so it can attack Rafah, Israeli National Security Minister Ben Gvir took to social media platform X to announce "Hamas Loves Biden".

In response to Gvir's remarks, Israeli President Isaac Herzog stated the despite "disappointing" moments with allies and partners, "there is a way to clarify the disputes and to avoid baseless, inhospitable, insulting statements and tweets that harm the national interest of the State of Israel."

Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz provided one of the initial reaction to the American announcement and stated that "Israel will continue to fight Hamas until its destruction" on social media platform X.

Israel's Frustration Grows After US' Shift In Policy

Since the war broke out on October 7, 2023, the United States has been Israel's primary ally in its right to self defence. However, as the death toll in Gaza rises and Israel-Hamas show no signs of implementing a ceasefire, there has been a significant shift in US' stance towards Israel and its approach to the war in Gaza,

In the most recent update, the United States admitted that it had paused one shipment of weapons to Israel. Testifying before a congressional hearing, US Defence Secretary and Pentagon chief Llyod Austin confirmed that the US paused to Israel "over a possible offensive in Rafah that could put Palestinians civilians at risk".

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant - AP
US Pauses Weapons Shipment To Israel Ahead of Rafah Attack, Confirms Pentagon Chief Llyod Austin

BY Danita Yadav

Earlier today, President Joe Biden also stated that Washington will have to hold back its weapons supply to Israel as it does not wish to help Israel in its attack on Rafah.

In an interview with CNN, Biden stated that while US remains committed to Israel's right to self defence and supply to the Iron Dome system, but if Israel was to go into Rafah, it would "not supply the weapons and artillery shells used".

Biden further warned Israel that it has not yet "Crossed the red lines" and that Tel Aviv needs to do more to protect the lives of civilians in Gaza.

US President Joe Biden - AP
'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel

BY Outlook Web Desk

Without directly responding to Biden, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant have both issued "remarks of defiance."

In what appears to the a response to Biden, the Israeli PMO posted Netanyahu's video message from Holocaust Remembrance Day in which the prime minister says that "no amount of pressure, no decision from any international forum, will stop Israel from defending itself."

On Israel's memorial day, Defence Minister Gallant also stated the "State Of Israel cannot be subdued...We will stand, we will achieve our goals, we will hit Hamas, we will destroy Hezbollah, and we will bring security".

Since the war resumed in December 2023, Israel has vowed to move into Rafah to complete its goal of destroying Hamas. The international community, allies and the United Nations have all warned the Jewish state from moving into Rafah.

However, with no date set, Israeli military has already moved into Rafah and taken control of the border crossing with Egypt.

