Hamas 'Eager' To Stop The War, Israel Studying Latest Response To Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

As the war in Gaza rages on, Hamas has conveyed to the mediators - Qatar and Egypt - that it is "eager" to stop the war. Responding to this, Israel has stated that they are analysing he response sent by Hamas regarding the ceasefire proposal in the Gaza Strip.
"Israel is evaluating the remarks and will convey its reply to the mediators,” read a brief statement issued by Mossad.
Hamas has confirmed that it has submitted the latest list of its demands and said that the group is "eager to reach an agreement to stop the war, and our communication with the mediators continues.”
The militant group added that it has remained "flexible in its demands" and has accused Israel of "trying to deceive and evade".
The truce talks between Israel and Hamas have been stuck in a limbo and the attacks across Gaza have only increased in the past six months.
The ceasefire agreement, pushed by US President Joe Biden, calls for an urgent swap of hostages and prisoners and the flow of aid into Gaza Strip.
As per the latest data, around 116 hostages are still alive and captive in Gaza. At the start of the year, this number stood at 130, however, the IDF have confirmed that many hostages have been killed.
On October 7, 2023, Hamas took a total of 250 people hostage in Gaza Strip, Of this, around 110 hostages were released in the week-long truce between Israel and Hamas in November 2023.
In response to the Hamas attack on October, Israeli bombardment has sparked a humanitarian crisis in Gaza and killed nearly 38,000 Palestinians.