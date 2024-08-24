International

Germany Stabbing: 3 Killed After Man With Knife Attacks People During Festival In Soligen; 6 Others Injured

The witnesses from the festival have told the police that the attacker wounded people indiscriminately on a central square, the Fronhof and the attacker being on the run, there is only a little information on him so far.

Germany attack several people died after man goes on stabbing spree
Germany attack several people died after man goes on stabbing spree Photo: AP
info_icon

Three people were killed and six others were seriously injured after an attacker went on a stabbing spree at a festival in Germany's Soligen city on Friday.

According to police, they were informed about the incident around 9:30 pm and the attacker being on the run, they haven't been able to collect much information on him.

The witnesses from the festival have told the police that the attacker wounded people indiscriminately on a central square, the Fronhof.

As per witness accounts and preliminary investigation it is believed that the stabbings were carried out by a lone attacker.

One of the festival organizers, Philipp Müller, appeared on stage and asked festivalgoers to “go calmly; please keep your eyes open, because unfortunately the perpetrator hasn't been caught.”

He said many people had been wounded by “a knifeman.”

3 Teenagers Stabbed At Prospect Playground In Bronx - | Photo: NYC Parks
3 Teenagers Stabbed At Prospect Playground In Bronx, Investigation On

BY Outlook Web Desk

One helicopter was spotted overhead, and there were many police and emergency vehicles with flashing blue lights on the roads in the aftermath of the incident.

Several streets were closed off.

Police reported that at least five people were seriously injured, but Herbert Reul, the region's top security official, mentioned six injuries when he visited the scene early Saturday.

“None of us knows why” the attack took place, said Reul, who is the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state.

“I can't say anything about the motive now” and it isn't clear who the assailant was, he also said and added that the attacker had left the scene “relatively quickly.”

British Police pesronnel on duty | - AP
Leicester Square Double Stabbing: Accused Arrested After Injuring Girl, Woman In Central London

BY Outlook Web Desk

Mayor Tim Kurzbach said in a Facebook post that “this evening, we in Solingen are all in shock. We all wanted to celebrate our city's anniversary together and now have dead and wounded to lament.”

“It breaks my heart that an attack on our city happened,” he added.

The local newspaper Solinger Tageblatt quoted Celine Derikartz, its reporter covering the festival, as saying that “the atmosphere is spooky.” She said a party atmosphere had turned to shock within minutes and she saw festivalgoers weeping.

The “Festival of Diversity,” marking the city's 650th anniversary, began on Friday and was supposed to run through Sunday, with several stages in central streets offering attractions such as live music, cabaret and acrobatics.

The city cancelled the rest of the festival after the attack. Solingen has about 160,000 residents and is located near the bigger cities of Cologne and Duesseldorf.

There has been concern about an increase in knife violence in Germany recently.

In May, a knife attack by an Afghan immigrant on members of a group that describes itself as opposing “political Islam” left a police officer dead.

Germany's top security official, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, this month proposed toughening weapons laws to allow only knives with a blade measuring up to 6 centimeters (nearly 2.4 inches) to be carried in public, rather than the length of 12 centimeters (4.7 inches) which is allowed now.

(With AP inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL 1st Test Day 3: Jamie Smith's Maiden Century Helps England Tighten Grip
  2. Triple Super Over In Maharaja Trophy! Hubli Tigers Win In Unprecedented Finish: Watch
  3. PAK Vs BAN 1st Test Day 3: Bangladesh Cut Pakistan Lead With Defiant Batting
  4. ICC Mulling Multi-Million Dollar Fund Dedicated To Test Cricket: Report
  5. Samoa Vs Vanuatu Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 12
Football News
  1. Mikel Merino's Emotional Farewell From Real Sociedad Fuels Arsenal Transfer Speculation
  2. Jordan Ayew Signs Permanent Contract With Premier League New Boys Leicester
  3. Transfer News: Jonathan Rowe Swaps Norwich For Marseille In Season-long Loan Deal
  4. La Liga: Conor Gallagher Feeling At Home After Atletico Madrid Switch
  5. Antonio Conte Focused On Verona Redemption Amid Napoli Transfer Criticism
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Ons Jabeur Withdraws From Flushing Meadows With Shoulder Injury
  2. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Eyes To Defend Her Title After Poor Stint At Paris Olympics
  3. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
  4. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  5. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Statewide ‘Bandh’ Today Against Badlapur Incident; Transport, Schools, Hospitals To Remain Open
  2. Maharashtra: Police Exhumes Body Of 3-Year-Old Girl After Driver, Parents Bury Her Following Car Accident
  3. Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Main Accused Roy’s Mother Says 'If I Had Been More Strict, This Would Not Have Happened'
  4. 'There Are Kids Inside': Family Screams As Angry Man Shatters Car's Windows In UP | Video
  5. Mpox Outbreak: Singapore, India Among Countries On Alert; 1,300 Deaths Since Jan 2023
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Watch: Bright Meteor Streaks Across Sky, Reports Surge From Kentucky, Indiana, And Beyond After Blue-Green Fireball Appears
  2. Instagram Notes Changing Color To Pink When Using 'Demure' And More | How A Viral Trend Took Over Social Media
  3. Watch: Logan Paul Addresses Viral Controversy Over Old Dog Video: 'I Would NEVER'
  4. Krispy Kreme Scores Big With New Dr Pepper Kickoff Doughnut Collection – Enjoy Free Delivery August 23-25!
  5. Dunkin' Announces Fall Menu 2024 Release Date | Here's What To Expect From Their 'Very Demure' Pumpkin Spice Offerings
World News
  1. Germany Stabbing: 3 Killed After Man With Knife Attacks People During Festival In Soligen; 6 Others Injured
  2. Watch: Bright Meteor Streaks Across Sky, Reports Surge From Kentucky, Indiana, And Beyond After Blue-Green Fireball Appears
  3. Instagram Notes Changing Color To Pink When Using 'Demure' And More | How A Viral Trend Took Over Social Media
  4. Watch: Logan Paul Addresses Viral Controversy Over Old Dog Video: 'I Would NEVER'
  5. Krispy Kreme Scores Big With New Dr Pepper Kickoff Doughnut Collection – Enjoy Free Delivery August 23-25!
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, August 23, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Over 13 Lakh Government Employees May Lose Salaries | Know Why
  3. Tripura: Centre Approves Rs 40 Crore Fund After Devastating Floods Kill 22, Displace Thousands
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  5. Kolkata Doctor Death: Ceasework Continues In Bengal; 'Animal Like Instinct' Says Psychoanalysis Of Accused
  6. Centre Bans 156 Popular Fixed-Dose Cocktail Drugs Claiming To Involve 'Risk To Human Beings'
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: BAN 316/5 At Stumps; Rahim-Das Partnership Frustrate PAK In Rawalpindi
  8. PM Modi Ukraine Visit | Highlights: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place'