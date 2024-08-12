International

Leicester Square Double Stabbing: Accused Arrested After Injuring Girl, Woman In Central London

Leicester Square Double Stabbing: Locals reports said the two injured people have been taken to hospital after a double stabbing incident in central London.

A man was arrested after an 11 year old girl and a 34 year-old-woman were stabbed in UK’s Leicester Square on Monday.

According to the Reuters report quoting the police authorities said, “they didn't believe there were any outstanding suspects and they were awaiting an update on the condition of the victims, both of whom were taken to hospital.”

Leicester Square, an area in central London is popular with tourists.

Locals reports said the two injured people have been taken to hospital after a double stabbing incident in central London.

UK: 3 Minors Killed, 10 Injured During Southport Stabbing

The incident as per the reports occurred in Leicester Square at around 12.50 pm today (August 12).

Their conditions are currently unknown, they mentioned.

Earlier, in July this year, three children were killed and 10 people were injured after a stabbing took place at a children's dance class in northwest England.

The incident had occurred at Hope of Hart Children's Club and a majority of the victims of the stabbing spree were children.

Southport Stabbing: Panic After 8 People, Including Children, Attacked In Mass Stabbing; Accused Arrested

Following the attack, the panic had set in as a WhatsApp message on local groups was circulated which warned residents of a man "running around with a knife and stabbing people" and urged them to lock their doors and windows.

