Gaza Ceasefire Tested: Israel Fires On Suspects In North Gaza

The IDF detailed the northern incident: Several suspects were identified crossing the yellow line and approaching IDF troops operating in the northern Gaza Strip, which constitutes a violation of the agreement

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Israel hamas war ceasefire
“No to genocide – Stop Israel” translated reads the lead banner of the Catania for Palestine march along Via Etnea on May 25, 2025 in Catania, Italy. Demonstrators gathered on Sunday in Catania to show support for Palestinians in Gaza, demanding an immediate ceasefire in the region. Photo by Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Troops fired on suspects crossing a ceasefire boundary in northern Gaza after warnings, citing a threat and violation of the U.S.-brokered deal.

  • Gaza Health Ministry confirms six Palestinians killed in two incidents, including the northern clash; no Israeli injuries noted.

  • Occurs days after hostage-prisoner exchanges; Trump hails war's end, but enforcement gaps and territorial control fuel tensions.

Israel's military opened fire on "several suspects" in northern Gaza on Tuesday after they approached troops, crossing a boundary line in violation of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire, the IDF stated, while Gaza health authorities reported at least six Palestinians killed in two separate incidents across the enclave. The clash, occurring just two days after Hamas released the last living Israeli hostages and Israel freed nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees, raises early concerns over the fragile truce's implementation amid ongoing Israeli control of about 53% of Gaza.

The IDF detailed the northern incident: "Several suspects were identified crossing the yellow line and approaching IDF troops operating in the northern Gaza Strip, which constitutes a violation of the agreement," according to a statement posted on X.

Troops attempted to distance the individuals multiple times, but after they refused to comply, soldiers fired to "remove the threat," the military said, urging Gaza residents to avoid approaching deployed forces. Gaza's Health Ministry reported the six deaths in two events—one in the north matching the IDF account, and another unspecified incident elsewhere—bringing the day's toll amid the ceasefire to six, with no immediate confirmation of militants among the dead.

Related Content
Related Content

This flare-up follows the October 12 ceasefire activation, hailed by U.S. President Donald Trump as ending the two-year war that killed over 53,000 Palestinians and 1,200 Israelis since October 7, 2023. Under the 20-point peace plan, Israel began its initial pullback but retains positions in key areas, while aid flows resume and reconstruction talks loom—Trump pledging to "rebuild Gaza" without committing to a Palestinian state. No immediate response came from Hamas, but the incident underscores enforcement challenges in a territory where 14 of 36 hospitals remain partially functional and over 170,000 Palestinians are wounded.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. SL Vs NZ Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Athapaththu, Gunaratne Start Steady

  2. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: PAK Lead By 259 Runs, SA Under Pressure|PAK 150/5 (39.4)

  3. ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Points Table: Where Do India Stand After 2-0 Sweep Over West Indies?

  4. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5: KL Rahul Steers India To Seven-Wicket Win As Hosts Sweep West Indies 2-0

  5. India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Delhi Today?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

  3. Telangana Thunderstorm Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for 14 Districts

  4. From Swayamsevak To Ambedkarite: Bhanwar Meghwanshi On His Break from the RSS

  5. IRCTC Hotel Scam Explained: Charges Against Lalu Yadav Family In Railway Corruption Case

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump Takes A Victory Lap In The Middle East After 'Historic Breakthrough'

  2. All Hostages Freed From Gaza, Trump To Soon Address Israeli Parliament | Latest Updates

  3. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  4. Palestinian President Abbas To Attend Gaza Summit, Says Macron

  5. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Polls: BJP Releases First List of 71 Candidates; Drops Assembly Speaker

  2. NC Versus BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls In Jammu And Kashmir

  3. Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi Confirmed Dead After Hamas Hostage Crisis

  4. Haryana on High Alert After IPS Officer Y Puram Kumar’s Alleged Suicide

  5. Militant Arrested, Large Cache Of Arms Recovered In Manipur Operations

  6. 2025 Korea Drama Awards Full Winners List: Byeon Woo Seok, Park Bo Young, Chung Su Bin And Others Win Big

  7. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5: Gill Leads India To 2-0 Sweep In Maiden Series Win As Captain

  8. Horoscope Today, October 14, 2025: Predictions for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs