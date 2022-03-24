Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

G7 To Restrict Russian Central Bank's Gold Use

Russia holds roughly $130 billion in gold reserves, and the Bank of Russia announced Feb 28 that it would resume the purchase of gold on the domestic precious metals market.

G7 To Restrict Russian Central Bank's Gold Use
File photo of US President Joe Biden. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Mar 2022 7:10 pm

Group of Seven leaders have announced they are restricting the Russian Central Bank's use of gold in transactions, while the US announced a new round of sanctions targeting more than 400 elites and members of the Russian State Duma.

Previously, sanctions against Russian elites, the country's Central Bank and President Vladimir Putin did not impact Russia's gold stockpile, which Putin has been accumulating for several years. Russia holds roughly $130 billion in gold reserves, and the Bank of Russia announced Feb 28 that it would resume the purchase of gold on the domestic precious metals market.

White House officials said Thursday the move will further blunt Russia's ability to use its international reserves to prop up Russia's economy and fund its war against Ukraine.

Related stories

Will Your Dream House Become Unaffordable Due to Russia-Ukraine War?

Over 20,000 Students Who Survived Russia-Ukraine War Face A New Tug Of War In India

Russians Being Turned Into Zombies With Lies, Propaganda: Journalist Who Quit Over Ukraine War

Meanwhile, the Biden administration announced more sanctions targeting 48 state-owned defense companies, 328 members of the Duma, Russia's lower parliament, and dozens of Russian elites. The Duma as an entity was also named in the new sanctions.

The G-7 and the European Union also announced a new effort to share information and coordinate responses to prevent Russia from evading the impact of sanctions that western nations have levied since the Feb 24 invasion.
G

Tags

International Russia G7 Russian Central Bank Ukraine War Ukraine-Russia Tensions Gold Vladimir Putin Gold Stockpile Bank Of Russia White House Joe Biden
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT

Love And Longing In Nagaland

Love And Longing In Nagaland