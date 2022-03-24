Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes In Louisiana; Pilot Ejects Safely

There were no reports of injuries on the ground after the crash, and the pilot suffered no severe injury, the statement said.

F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes In Louisiana; Pilot Ejects Safely
Fighter Jet Crashes.(Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Mar 2022 7:45 pm

An Oklahoma Air National Guard pilot managed to eject safely from an F-16 fighter jet before it crashed on Wednesday into a wooded area in southwest Louisiana, the Guard said in a statement. There were no reports of injuries on the ground after the crash, and the pilot suffered no severe injury, the statement said.


The pilot's family identified him as Maj. Alexander Drummond, mission commander of the Tulsa-based 138th Fighter Wing of the Oklahoma Air National Guard. Drummond is the son of Gentner Drummond, a Tulsa attorney and a Republican candidate for Oklahoma attorney general. 


“As a parent, the first thing I wanted to know when I received the news of the crash was, of course – is he OK?" Gentner Drummond said in a statement. “I'm relieved to know that Alexander is alive, receiving outstanding medical care and is expected to make a full recovery."

Related stories

IPL 2022: Mumbai Police Ensures Full Safety Ahead Of Season Opener At Wankhede Stadium

Former England Striker Jermain Defoe Announces Retirement From Football At 39   

One Active COVID-19 Case In Andamans


 The pilot and aircraft were on a routine training mission out of Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, the Guard said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

International Fighter Jet Air Crash Plane Crash Jet Crash Pilot Ejects Pilot Pilots Safety Oklahoma City Oklahoma City
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT

Love And Longing In Nagaland

Love And Longing In Nagaland