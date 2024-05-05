China's Xi Jinping Marks First Visit to Europe In 5 Years Amid Trade War With EU

Chinese President XI Jinping is on his first visit to Europe in five years. During his visit, which comes amid a tariff row with the European Union, the Chinese President will be visiting France, Hungary and Siberia.
The last time Jinping was in Europe was in 2019 and in Italy. The Chinese leader met with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella and signed the Belt and Road Initiative with Rome. However, fast forward to 2023, Italy, under PM Giorgia Meloni, withdrew from the Chinese flagship programme.
Jinping will be in Europe from May 5 to May 10 and his first stop will be Paris. On the first day of his visit, the Chinese leader is scheduled to meet his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen.
Chinese President In Europe Amid Trade War With Regional Bloc
Jinping's visit to France, Hungary and Siberia comes amid tensions between Beijing and the regional bloc - European Union.
As China continues to push for a trade agreement with the EU and tries to avoid a trade war with it, sentiments against Beijing continue to grow int he bloc due to the multiple spying scandals and China's constant support for Russia in the war against Ukraine.
Tensions between China and Europe also increased in 2020 after talks on the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment, which was never implemented.
The European Parliament voted to freeze the ratification process for this bilateral investment deal with China six months after it was finalized. This freeze came in response to China slapping sanctions of members of the European Parliament who had spoken against China's human rights abuses in Xinjiang.
As the years go by, the European bloc continues to scrutinize China's investment in the continent and has opened a series of trade investigations against the country.
Recently, the EU opened investigations into China's wind turbines, procurement of medical equipment, and also raided offices of Chinese security equipment maker Nuctech.
Question Of Peace
Another major cause of the tensions between China and Europe is Beijing's close relation with Russia and its unconditional support for Moscow since the war in Ukraine broke out in 2022.
While many European leaders have called for China to intervene and bridge a path to peace between Moscow and Kyiv, Beijing has "appeared to do little".
With a visit to China lined up for the Russian President Vladimir Putin, Europe is likely to urge China to push for peace between the neighbouring countries.