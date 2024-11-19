Canada: Indian-Origin Woman Found Dead In Walmart Oven, Police Rules Out Foul Play | Details

A month after the tragic death of 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur, Canadian police have ruled out the involvement of any foul play. On October 19, 2024, the Indian-origin woman was found dead inside a walk-in oven at a Walmart Store in Halifax.
As per the latest update from Halifax Regional Police, Kaur's sudden death has been ruled as "not suspicious". As per officials, it is suspected that Kaur may have accidentally locked herself in the oven.
"The police investigation determined the death is not suspicious and there is no evidence of foul play. Investigators met with family to share this update and extend condolences. Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time," read the official statement shared by police officials.
Following the untimely death of the Kaur, a GoFundMe page was set up by the Maritime Sikh Society for psychological counselling for those affected and to cover the funeral expenses of the family.
What Happened To Gursimran Kaur?
19-year-old Indian-origin Gursimran Kaur was found dead inside the walk-in bakery oven at a Walmart store in Halifax, Canada.
As per CTV news, Kaur's death occurred ahead of the remodel which focused on removing the walk-in oven. A company spokesperson told the Canadian daily that the oven's removal had been planned in the store remodel.
"This is an extremely sad and difficult situation,” Walmart spokesperson Amanda Moss told CTV News, adding that “removing the oven had always been part of the standard remodel program we are implementing across the country.”
Kaur's body was found by her mother in October 2024. The mother repeatedly tried to locate her daughter after she discovered her phone had been switched off.
As per a report by The Sun, Kaur had opened the oven after someone at the store pointed out leaks coming from the device.
Kaur's death sparked conspiracy as many employees alleged that her death may have been foul play. However, police officials have now ruled out any such instance.