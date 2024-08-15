International

Bangladesh Protest: Khaleda Zia's BNP Seeks Arrest And Trial Of Sheikh Hasina Due To Violence In Country

BNP's demand came on the 49th anniversary of the assassination of the country’s founder and deposed prime minister Hasina's father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Former Bangladesh PMs Khaleda Zia (L) and Sheikh Hasina (R)
Former Bangladesh PMs Khaleda Zia (L) and Sheikh Hasina (R) Photo: PTI
As a fresh development in continuation with the recent anti-government protest in neighbouring Bangladesh opposing the 'Muktijddha Quota', ex-premier Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Thursday held sit-in programmes across the country, demanding the arrest and trial of Awami League leader and former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and her accomplices over the recent violence in the country.

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | - AP Photo
Bangladesh Violence: Murder Case Filed Against Former PM Sheikh Hasina

BY Outlook Web Desk

Today, the activists and workers of the Dhaka Metropolitan unit of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) assembled at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque’s South Gate, in front of Hasina's Awami League party's offices, and at the Central Shaheed Minar to press for their demands.

Activists and workers of the Dhaka Metropolitan unit of the BNP and its affiliate organisations are holding sit-in programmes at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque’s South Gate, in front of the Awami League offices, and at the Central Shaheed Minar to demand that ‘autocrat’ Hasina and her ‘accomplices’ be brought to justice for the loss of lives in the recent violence.

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina | - PTI
Bangladesh: Interim Govt Keen To Work With India For Promoting Ties, But Hasina's Comments 'Not Conducive': Foreign Affairs Adviser

BY PTI

Members of the Chhatra Dal, the affiliate student wing of the BNP, also gathered at the Central Shaheed Minar. Nearly a thousand leaders and activists of the organisation chanted slogans demanding trials for the ousted Hasina administration while waving the national and party flags.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Unit of the BNP and the Jubo Dal - the youth wing of the BNP also held marches in Malibagh, Mouchak, Shahjahanpur, and Kaptan Bazar.

Moreover, the Muhammed Yunus-led interim government has already initiated an investigation against Hasina and nine others on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity.

Sheikh Hasina - | Photo: AP
Bangladesh: In First Statement Since Ouster, Hasina Condoles Deaths, Condemns Insult To Mujibur

BY Outlook Web Desk

Following Hasina's resignation on August 5 as prime minister, an interim government has been formed which is currently headed by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus who sworn in on August 8 alongside 16 advisers of the council to lead the country

During the recent protest in Dhaka, over 230 people died in several incidents of violence following the collapse of the Hasina government on August 5, taking the death toll to 560 during the three weeks of violence.

