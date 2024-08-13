International

Bangladesh Violence: Murder Case Filed Against Former PM Sheikh Hasina

The case has been filed for the murder of a grocery shop owner, who was killed in a police firing on July 19 during the anti-quota protests.

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | AP Photo
info_icon

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, along with six others, has been named in a murder case of a grocery shop owner Abu Sayed, who died during a police firing in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area on July 19, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The other six accused are, Awami League Geenral Secretary Obaidul Quader, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former DB chief Harun Or Rashid, former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman and former DMP joint commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarker.

Reportedly, advocate Md Mamun Miah said that several unnamed high police officials and government officials were also named accused in the case.

Amir Hamza Shatil, a well-wisher of the victim and a resident of Mohammadpur, filed the case against Hasina and the others before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury.

This is the first case filed against Hasina since she resigned as the PM and fled to India last week. The Awami League leader is a safe house in New Delhi in an unspecified location.

Notably, as per Bangladeshi laws, the punishment for murder is either death or life imprisonment, along with a fine.

After critically analysing the data, the judge asked the Mohammadpur Police Station officer-in-charge to register a First Information Report (FIR) on the basis of the complaint.

Shatil, in his complaint, has said that Sayeed was killed on July 19 when the police opened fire indiscriminately at students and commoners during the anti-quota protests in the nation.

The firing took place at the direction of the IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

Shatil said that the victim's family live in Panchagarh district's Boda upazila, adding that they have no ability to file a case over Sayeed's death.

Over 230 people lost their lives in the unrest after the fall of Hasina's government, taking to the total death to 560 since the anti-quota protests started in mid-July.

Meanwhile, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus-led interim government took charge in Dhaka last week, promising to restore the law and order situation in the nation.

Several political parties, including Awami League and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), on Monday met with Yunus, saying that the interim government could take the required time to create a conducive environment for holding free and fair elections.

"We have given this interim government the time required to create a proper environment for holding an election," BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper.

