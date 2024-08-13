Bangladesh: In First Statement Since Ouster, Hasina Condoles Deaths, Condemns Insult To Mujibur

Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made her first statement on Tuesday since she was ousted. She called the coup against her party, the Awami League, a serious insult to her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of Bangladesh, and to the many people who died for the country.
Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed on Facebook shared the statement which read, "The Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, under whose leadership we have gained self-esteem as an independent nation, got self-identity and got an independent country, has been grossly insulted."
Hasina began her statement saying, "I appeal to you to observe the National Mourning Day on 15th August with due dignity and solemnity. Pray for the salvation of all souls by offering floral garlands and praying at Bangabandhu Bhaban."
She further expressed condolence for the lives lost during protests and the ongoing crisis in the country, "Since last July, many fresh lives have been lost due to vandalism, arson and violence in the name of agitation... My condolences to those like me who are living with the pain of losing a loved one. I demand that those involved in these killings and vandalism be properly investigated and the culprits be identified and punished accordingly."
Hasina condemned the attack by the protesters and the opposition party workers , she said, "They insulted the blood of millions of martyrs. I want justice from the countrymen."