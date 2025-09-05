Anutin Charnvirakul Elected Thailand’s New Prime Minister Amid Political Shifts

Anutin, 58, wins with 273 parliamentary votes, surpassing the 247 needed.
Defeats Shinawatra-backed candidate Chaikasem Nitisiri, who gained 132 votes.
Becomes Thailand’s third leader since 2023, highlighting ongoing political churn.
Thailand’s parliament on Friday elected Anutin Charnvirakul as the country’s new prime minister, marking the third leadership change since 2023. The development is seen as an attempt to stabilize the country’s volatile political landscape, though observers caution that the calm may be short-lived.
Anutin, 58, who heads the Bhumjaithai Party, secured at least 273 votes in the lower house, comfortably crossing the 247-seat threshold required to form a government. His main rival, Chaikasem Nitisiri, representing a coalition aligned with the powerful Shinawatra family, received 132 votes. The ballot count was still ongoing at 3:56 p.m. local time in Bangkok when preliminary results indicated Anutin’s victory.
According to bloomsberg, the leadership change comes at a time when Thailand has faced prolonged uncertainty, with frequent power struggles and shifting alliances shaping the country’s politics. Since 2023, Thailand has cycled through three prime ministers, reflecting deep divisions among political blocs and their supporters.
Anutin’s elevation is expected to bring temporary political stability, particularly as he is seen as a compromise candidate acceptable to multiple factions. However, analysts suggest that tensions between establishment-backed groups and pro-Shinawatra forces could resurface, testing his ability to maintain unity in parliament.
Accoridng to Reuters, The vote also underscores the resilience of the Shinawatra family’s political influence, even as their candidate fell short. Chaikasem’s showing highlighted continued support for the bloc among sections of the electorate, raising questions about how Anutin will balance competing political demands in the months ahead.