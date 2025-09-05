Anutin Charnvirakul Elected Thailand’s New Prime Minister Amid Political Shifts

Backed by 273 lawmakers, Anutin’s victory is seen as a move to steady the nation’s turbulent politics, though questions remain over how long the fragile calm will last.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Anutin Charnvirakul
Anutin Charnvirakul
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Anutin, 58, wins with 273 parliamentary votes, surpassing the 247 needed.

  • Defeats Shinawatra-backed candidate Chaikasem Nitisiri, who gained 132 votes.

  • Becomes Thailand’s third leader since 2023, highlighting ongoing political churn.

Thailand’s parliament on Friday elected Anutin Charnvirakul as the country’s new prime minister, marking the third leadership change since 2023. The development is seen as an attempt to stabilize the country’s volatile political landscape, though observers caution that the calm may be short-lived.

Anutin, 58, who heads the Bhumjaithai Party, secured at least 273 votes in the lower house, comfortably crossing the 247-seat threshold required to form a government. His main rival, Chaikasem Nitisiri, representing a coalition aligned with the powerful Shinawatra family, received 132 votes. The ballot count was still ongoing at 3:56 p.m. local time in Bangkok when preliminary results indicated Anutin’s victory.

According to bloomsberg, the leadership change comes at a time when Thailand has faced prolonged uncertainty, with frequent power struggles and shifting alliances shaping the country’s politics. Since 2023, Thailand has cycled through three prime ministers, reflecting deep divisions among political blocs and their supporters.

Anutin’s elevation is expected to bring temporary political stability, particularly as he is seen as a compromise candidate acceptable to multiple factions. However, analysts suggest that tensions between establishment-backed groups and pro-Shinawatra forces could resurface, testing his ability to maintain unity in parliament.

Accoridng to Reuters, The vote also underscores the resilience of the Shinawatra family’s political influence, even as their candidate fell short. Chaikasem’s showing highlighted continued support for the bloc among sections of the electorate, raising questions about how Anutin will balance competing political demands in the months ahead.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Could Miss Direct Entry To 2027 World Cup After South Africa ODI Series Defeat

  2. Yograj Singh Defends Irfan Pathan, Says Dhoni And Kapil Dev Destroyed Team Spirit

  3. England Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Proteas Clinch Series Win Over Three Lions After Nail-biting Finish At Lord's

  4. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Australia Name Strong 15-Member Squad; Molineux, Wareham Return

  5. Tristan Stubbs Survives Near Hit-Wicket As South Africa Beat England At Lord’s In 2nd ODI - Watch Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Jessica Pegula To Book Final Spot

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Eyes 'Revenge' Against Novak Djokovic In Semi-Final Clash

  3. US Open 2025: Anisimova To Clash Against Sabalenka In Women's Singles Final

  4. US Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova Overpowers Naomi Osaka In Flushing Meadows Thriller

  5. Osaka Vs Anisimova Highlights, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: American Through To The Final At Flushing Meadows

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ground Report: In Gaya's Mahadalit Hamlets, Voters Fear Mass Deletion In Bihar SIR

  2. BJP Whip Suspended From West Bengal Assembly Following Conflict Over Bengali Migrants

  3. Gujarat To Decriminalise Minor Offences With Jan Vishwas Bill To Ease Business And Governance

  4. Night-Vision Drones To Combat Rising Man-Elephant Fatalities In Ranchi

  5. Kuki-Zo Groups Sign SoO Agreement Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. US Influencers Target India With Trade And Visa Criticism As Tensions Escalate

  2. EU Leaders Urge Modi To Help End Ukraine War, Trade Talks Also On Agenda

  3. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  4. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  5. Legendary Fashion Visionary Giorgio Armani Dies At 91

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 5, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  2. Centre Directs States to Make Detention Centres for Undocumented Migrants

  3. Torrential Rains Paralyze Northern India, Yamuna Swells In Delhi

  4. Baaghi 4: CBFC Cuts 23 Scenes In Tiger Shroff Starrer Despite A-Rating - Here Are All The Changes Made By Censor Board

  5. Giorgio Armani Dies At 91: Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Sonam Kapoor And More Pay Tribute To Fashion Stalwart

  6. India Floods Alert: Heavy Rains Continue to Devastate North India

  7. Delhi NCR Floods Alert: Yamuna Breaches Historic Levels

  8. Punjab Floods: Is 2025 a Repeat of the 1988 Catastrophe?