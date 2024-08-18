International

Air India Cabin Crew Member Attacked Inside London Hotel At Midnight

The incident is said to have occurred on Thursday night at the Radisson Red Hotel at London's Heathrow.

Air India crew member assault case.(File photo-Representational image) |
Air India crew member assault case.(File photo-Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

An Air India cabin crew member was allegedly attacked by an intruder at a London hotel earlier this week, reports said. The incident is said to have occurred on Thursday night at the Radisson Red Hotel at London's Heathrow.

An Air India spokesperson has reportedly confirmed the incident and said that the airline is offering the crew member all possible support, including profession counselling.

The Air India rescue flight landed in San Francisco early on Saturday. | - X/@IndEmbMoscow
Air India Ferry Flight Lands In San Francisco With Passengers Stranded In Russia

BY Outlook Web Desk

The airline also said that it prioritises the safety and wellbeing of its crew and staff members and requests the privacy of those involved in the incident, reports mentioned.

The attacker reportedly was nabbed and handed over to the police. The crew member was taken to a hospital and is now on her way back to Mumbai, reports mentioned.

Air India (Representational Image) - PTI
Air India To Operate Evening Flights To Dhaka Today; Vistara's Services From Tomorrow | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

Incident: As per TOI, the incident occurred shortly after midnight when the crew members of multiple Air India flights were staying at the property.

“The crew member was sleeping when an intruder attacked her in her room around 1.30 am. Startled, she woke up and screamed for help. He attacked her with a clothes hanger and dragged her on the floor as she tried to escape towards the door,” the report quoted a source as saying.

flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel suspended - null
Air India Suspends Flight To Tel Aviv Till August 8 Amid Middle-East Tension

BY Outlook Web Desk

“She was badly bruised, and the intruder tried to escape. The police were called in, and she was taken to a hospital. She could not fly back on duty and a friend from the crew stayed back with her," the above report mentioned.

According to The Hindu report, the airline's crew had repeatedly complained of inadequate safety, dark corridors, unmanned reception, and miscreants knocking on the doors of the hotel.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. London Spirit Vs Welsh Fire Live Streaming, The Hundred Women's Final: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs SL-W Match
  3. Delhi Premier League: South Delhi Superstarz Beat Purani Dilli 6; Rishabh Pant Fails To Shine
  4. Cricket To Be Part Of 2030 Youth Olympics? ICC Reportedly Says Will Collaborate With IOC
  5. Delhi Premier League Opens With Glitzy Opening Ceremony; Badshah, Sonam Bajwa Steal Limelight
Football News
  1. Premier League: Emery Wants To Keep Duran But Concedes Villa's Match-Winner Could Leave
  2. Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Stuttgart (4-3 Pens): Ten-Man Bundesliga Champions Win Supercup Shoot-Out
  3. Valencia 1-2 Barcelona: Lewandowski Double Seals Comeback Win For Blaugrana
  4. AC Milan 2-2 Torino: Morata And Okafor Salvage Late Draw For Rossoneri
  5. Pascal Gross Wants More After Laying On Two Assists On Dream Borussia Dortmund Debut
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Sinner Avenges Rublev Defeat To Reach Semis, Sabalenka Tees Up Swiatek Clash
  2. Marketa Vondrousova To Miss US Open With Hand Injury
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Sets Up Aryna Sabalenka Semi-final
  4. Aryna Sabalenka Rallies To Reach Cincinnati Open Quarter-Finals
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Sumit Nagal Joins India For World Group I Tie Against Sweden; Yuki Bhambri Withdraws
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. What Is Lost In The Box That Is Commoditised Cinema
  2. The Purpose Of Creativity
  3. The Meaning Of Freedom For The Neurodivergent
  4. Colour Coding India's Religious Landscape
  5. J&K Assembly’s First Order Of Business Is To Undo Centre’s 5 August 2019 Decision: Omar Abdullah
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  3. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
  4. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
  5. Indian-Origin Store Owner Killed In US Robbery Shooting By Teenage Boy
World News
  1. 15 People Including 9 Children Of Palestinian Family Killed In Israel’s Latest Assault
  2. X To Shut Operations In Brazil Amid Legal Battle, Elon Musk Cites Censorship Orders
  3. Russia On Alert After 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Volcano Eruption, Tsunami Warning
  4. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  5. Mumbai Attacks Accused Pak-Origin Tahawwur Rana Extraditable To India: US Court
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: 'Opposition Disturbing Bengal', Says TMC's Kunal; Centre To Form Panel To Ensure Security
  4. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  5. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 17, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know