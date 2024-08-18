Air India Cabin Crew Member Attacked Inside London Hotel At Midnight

An Air India cabin crew member was allegedly attacked by an intruder at a London hotel earlier this week, reports said. The incident is said to have occurred on Thursday night at the Radisson Red Hotel at London's Heathrow.
An Air India spokesperson has reportedly confirmed the incident and said that the airline is offering the crew member all possible support, including profession counselling.
The airline also said that it prioritises the safety and wellbeing of its crew and staff members and requests the privacy of those involved in the incident, reports mentioned.
The attacker reportedly was nabbed and handed over to the police. The crew member was taken to a hospital and is now on her way back to Mumbai, reports mentioned.
Incident: As per TOI, the incident occurred shortly after midnight when the crew members of multiple Air India flights were staying at the property.
“The crew member was sleeping when an intruder attacked her in her room around 1.30 am. Startled, she woke up and screamed for help. He attacked her with a clothes hanger and dragged her on the floor as she tried to escape towards the door,” the report quoted a source as saying.
“She was badly bruised, and the intruder tried to escape. The police were called in, and she was taken to a hospital. She could not fly back on duty and a friend from the crew stayed back with her," the above report mentioned.
According to The Hindu report, the airline's crew had repeatedly complained of inadequate safety, dark corridors, unmanned reception, and miscreants knocking on the doors of the hotel.