Air India Suspends Flight To Tel Aviv Till August 8 Amid Middle-East Tension

Air India announced on Friday that it has suspended all flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel, due to tensions in the Middle East. The suspension will last until August 8, 2024.
Air India in a statement said, "In view of the ongoing situation in parts of the Middle East, we have suspended scheduled operation of our flights to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect up to and including 08 August 2024."
The further added, "We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period, with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges."
Air India also shared their customer care details for further information, "Safety of our guests and crew remains our foremost priority. For more information, please call our 24/7 Contact Centre at 011-69329333 / 011-69329999."
Air India runs four flights each week between Delhi and Tel Aviv.
Middle East Tension
Dozens of rockets were launched from southern Lebanon into northern Israel late Thursday, in the first attack since top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr was killed by Israeli strike earlier this week in Beirut.
According to Israel's public broadcaster, KAN, the rockets were fired towards the Western Galilee, with 15 being intercepted by Israeli defences.
An Israeli army statement confirmed that five projectiles crossed from Lebanon into Israel, with some being intercepted and the rest falling in open areas. No injuries were reported.