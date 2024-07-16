After Attack On Trump, 'Security Scare' For King Charles, Queen Camilla | What We Know

King Charles and Queen Camilla were rushed out of an open air expo in Jersey on Monday due to a security scare.
The two were at Weighbridge Place, during their visit to the Channel island, when the incident took place. Queen Camilla was enjoying the ice cream given to her by the managing director of Jersey Diary -- Eamon Felon -- when she was whisked away by her security detail.
On the other hand, the King was engaged in a conversation with founder of Jersey Sea Salt, Matt Taylor, when his protection officer approached and told him that he had to leave right away, The Mirror UK reported.
Taylor said that the King had asked him to "come and have a chat, Sir". However, he noted that the King's security officer did not seem in a panic and was rather stern. "They just ushered him out. It's a shame as he'd stopped to chat to us of his own accord," Taylor was quoted as saying.
A royal source reportedly said that there was a "small issue of concern, an investigation turned out to be a false alarm, every precaution was taken and the programme resumed shortly afterwards".
The King and Queen had been taken to the nearby Pomme d'Or hotel for the duration of the security clearance. And 20 minutes later, they were brought back out to meet with the local school children before being welcomed to a tea party.
Upon his arrival, King Charles had said that he was "delighted" to return to Jersey, a "beautiful and unique" island that held a high regard for his late mother.
The security scare comes just days after former US President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt during his election rally at Pennsylvania on Saturday. A bullet grazed the Republican leader's ear, leaving his face bloodied. As Secret Service had escorted him to safety, Trump chanted "fight, fight fight!" with his fist raised in the air.