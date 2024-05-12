International

A Fire Burns Down Almost An Entire Shopping Centre Housing 1,400 Outlets In Warsaw

The fire brigade said more than 80 per cent of the centre was on fire, and rescue operations were being carried out by 50 teams, including chemical and environmental rescue specialists.

File Photo
Representational Image | File Photo
info_icon

A fire broke out on Sunday morning in a vast shopping centre housing 1,400 shops and service outlets in the Bialoleka district in Poland's capital.

The fire brigade said more than 80 per cent of the centre was on fire, and rescue operations were being carried out by 50 teams, including chemical and environmental rescue specialists.

Footage aired by private broadcaster TVN24 showed thick black smoke rising over the area.

A police spokesperson told the news agency PAP there were no injuries reported.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Interpol To Share Details On Prajwal Revanna's Whereabouts Once Available, Says Karnataka Home Minister
  2. Cong, BJP Spar After MP CM Yadav's Gaffe About His Party MLA
  3. Tuning Into Srinagar's Election: Songs, Sacrifices, And The Duel Of Dedicated Candidates
  4. MeT Dept Issues Orange Alert For Five Districts In Uttarakhand
  5. Karnataka: Police Arrests 7 Men For 'Torturing, Giving Electric Shocks' To Private Parts Of 3 Car Dealers
Entertainment News
  1. 'Superstar Singer 3' Contestant's Mother's Day Act Leaves Neha Kakkar Wishing For A Daughter Like Her
  2. Mother’s Day: Revel In Stories Of These Cool Moms
  3. John Krasinski Shares How His Daughters Handle Mother’s Day For His Wife Emily Blunt
  4. Shreyas Talpade On Resuming Work After Heart Attack: Recovery Still In Progress
  5. Rajkummar Rao Remembers 'Maa' With Pictures On Mother’s Day
Sports News
  1. CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings Take On Rajasthan Royals With Only Victory In Sight
  2. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Arsenal Face Man United In Premier League; KKR Qualify For IPL 2024 Playoffs
  4. Holstein Kiel 1-1 Fortuna Dusseldorf: Benedikt Pichler's Goal Earns Bundesliga Promotion For Kiel
  5. EPL: Manchester City Thump Fulham 4-0 As Pep Guardiola Inches Closer To History - In Pics
World News
  1. US Sounds Alarm Over 'Democratic Backsliding' As Thousands Protest Georgia's 'Putin-like' Foreign Agent Bill
  2. Wildfire In Canada's British Columbia Forces Thousands To Evacuate. Winds Push Smoke Into Alberta
  3. '...She's Not On Our Calendar': Law Roach Calls Out Big Five Luxury Brands Who Rejected To Dress Zendaya
  4. A Fire Burns Down Almost An Entire Shopping Centre Housing 1,400 Outlets In Warsaw
  5. Afghanistan Declares State Of Emergency After Flash Floods Kills Over 300
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail