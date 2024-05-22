International

3 Indian-Origin Students Killed, 2 Injured After Car Crash In US' Georgia

Three Indian-origin students were killed due to a car crash in the US state of Georgia. As per reports, the accident took place last week in Alpharetta.

3 Indian-Origin Students Killed, 2 Injured After Car Crash In US' Georgia
Three Indian-origin students were killed due to a car crash in the US state of Georgia. As per reports, the accident took place last week in Alpharetta.

Apart from the three deaths, two students were injured due to the crash. As per police authorities, speeding has been named as one of the main reasons of what caused the car crash on May 14.

As per police officials, since the car was speeding, the vehicle overturned and ended up upside down in a tree line. The investigation into the car accident is still underway.

Aryan Joshi, Sriya Avasarala, Anvi Sharma, Rithwak Somepalli and Mohammed Liyakath were the five students inside the car.

Aryan and Sriya died on the spot. Anvi Sharma was transported to the nearest hospital and was in critical condition. However, during the treatment, Sharma succumbed to her injuries.

The remaining two students - Rithwak Somepalli and Mohammed Liyakath - are being treated at the North Fulton Hospital in Alpharetta.

All five students went to Alpharetta High School and the University of Georgia.

Aryan Joshi, and Mohammed Liyakath were both seniors at Alpharetta High School. Sriya Avasarala, Anvi Sharma and Rithwak Somepalli were first-year students at the University of Georgia.

As reported by Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Avasarala was a member of the UGA Shikaari dance team, and Sharma sang with the UGA Kalakaar a cappella group. Meanwhile, Aryan Joshi was a senior at Alpharetta High School and a member of the school's cricket team.

