Elections

Yogi's Bulldozer Is Anti-Reservation: Congress Hits Back At PM Modi's 'Take Tuition...' Jab

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh cited an article on Adityanath's website to claim that it reflected the RSS's anti-reservation mindset.

@Jairam_Ramesh and PTI
Jairam Ramesh (right) and PM Modi (left) Photo: @Jairam_Ramesh and PTI
info_icon

The Congress on Friday said that PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath is using 'bulldozer' against the reservation for Dalits, tribals and backward classes while responding to PM Modi's comment advising them to "learn from from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath where to run bulldozers".

In a post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said, "The outgoing Prime Minister today said that the INDIA Janbandhan should learn from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath where to run the 'bulldozer'. See how Yogi's 'bulldozer' is against the reservation system for Dalits, tribals, and backward classes!"

"The Prime Minister should clearly say that he is supporting Yogi because of his views on reservation. This is the secret behind his slogan of '400 paar'. He wants to do this so that with a majority of 400 seats in the Parliament, he can amend Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution and snatch the right of reservation from Dalits, tribals and backward classes," Ramesh alleged.

The Congress leader claimed that the BJP wanted to carry out the decades-old conspiracy of the RSS to end Ambedkar's Constitution and draft a new Constitution based on 'Manuwadi thinking'. In a video, Ramesh demonstrated where the stated article was on the UP CM's website and said it might not be available for long. He cited portions of the article which he said reflected an anti-reservation mindset.

What Did PM Modi Say?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday here alleged that the Congress will run a bulldozer on the Ram temple if the INDIA bloc comes to power.

Addressing a rally in Barabanki, PM Modi said the Congress is planning to challenge the Supreme Court's order on the Ram temple once it comes to power and will eventually demolish the temple and asked them to take "tuition" from Adityanath on "where to run bulldozers".

"If the SP-Congress comes to power, it will send Ram Lalla once again to a tent, and a bulldozer will be rolled over the temple," he said.

He also said the INDIA bloc is in the fray to create "instability" and is collapsing like a pack of cards as the polls progress.

