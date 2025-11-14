Who will be the next Bihar Chief Minister? Mumbai BJP says Bihar is only a Trailer...

NDA ally and Maharashtra's deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde from ShivSena (Shinde faction) said, "Nitish Kumar's work for 23 years in Bihar with the support of PM Narendra Modi has paved this victory. Like Maharashtra, Bihar has given us a thumping majority. This is also the victory of ladali bahanas (Ladalki Bahin in Maharashtra's context)." adding this is the absolute rejection to 'jungle Raj' and Congress."