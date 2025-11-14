Who will be the next Bihar Chief Minister? Mumbai BJP says Bihar is only a Trailer...

Amit Satam, the BJP president of Mumbai said, Bihar is just a trailer, film abhi baki hain! (The film is yet to be seen) pointing at upcoming BMC election.
Satam also slammed allegations of Vote-Chori.
BJP party workers are celebrating NDA's clean sweep (Trends) at party office in Nariman Point, Mumbai.
Satam had also made an Islamophobic remark very recently about Mumbai's Mayor post, saying "No Khan will be tolerated as Mumbai's Mayor" on the pretext of Zohran Mamdani's win as the New York Mayor.
NDA ally and Maharashtra's deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde from ShivSena (Shinde faction) said, "Nitish Kumar's work for 23 years in Bihar with the support of PM Narendra Modi has paved this victory. Like Maharashtra, Bihar has given us a thumping majority. This is also the victory of ladali bahanas (Ladalki Bahin in Maharashtra's context)." adding this is the absolute rejection to 'jungle Raj' and Congress."
Shinde also stated that "Mahayuti (NDA in Maharashtra) will gain a landslide victory like Bihar in upcoming local body elections." He also congratulated PM Modi for NDA's victory in Bihar.