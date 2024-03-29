Elections

UP CM Adityanath Asks People To Cast Their Votes Judiciously

PTI
PTI
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Photo: PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday exhorted people to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections judiciously.

Voting for the right candidates gives a new direction to the country and builds 'aastha' (faith) but spreads anarchy if wrong candidates are voted to power, the chief minister said while addressing the 'Prabuddhajan Sammelan' (meeting of the intellectuals) here.

Since Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister, faith was respected in Ayodhya. If the vote goes into the wrong hands, curfew is imposed and if it goes into the right hands, then 'Kanwad Yatra' takes place, he said.

Before 2014, the country's borders were not secure, India's image was very bad, passports had no value and development work was at a standstill, he alleged, adding that there was corruption in the Commonwealth Games. 

He further claimed that as soon as PM Modi came to power in 2014, the borders became safe. With the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, terrorism and stone pelting ended, he said. 

The chief minister also described Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh as an honour for the farmers and said, "Chaudhary saheb used to say that the path to progress of the country passes through the fields." 

Voting in Bijnor is slated for the first phase of polling on April 19.

