The Karnataka Congress Model

Even on the issue of the contentious hijab ban, which the Congress had termed as “inhuman and communal” when it was in the opposition, the party was seen making a U-turn on its promise of revoking the ban. In October 2022, a Division Bench delivered a split verdict while hearing a challenge to the Karnataka High Court order validating the ban. The matter has been pending since then before a three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court. However, in December 2023, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared publicly that he had directed officials to lift the ban on wearing hijab in educational institutions. But barely a day later, he clarified that the matter was still at the discussion stage. “We are thinking about lifting the ban. We will discuss it at the government level before taking a final decision,” he said.