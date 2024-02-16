Karnataka: BJP And JD(S) Slam Siddaramaiah For 'Regressive' Budget

The opposition BJP and its ally JD(S) on Friday walked out of the Karnataka Assembly and staged a demonstration near the Mahatma Gandhi statue against the 'anti-farmer' and 'anti-women' budget of the Congress government.

They raised slogans outside the Assembly Hall against the budget saying that it shows the state's coffers are empty. They also sang a song in chorus saying, "Enilla, Enilla, Siddaramaiahana budgetinalli Enilla." (There is nothing in Siddaramaiah’s budget).

Speaking to reporters, the BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said the budget tabled by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who holds the Finance portfolio, is anti-farmer. It has nothing for the development of the state and that it will take the state 20 years back, he added. "If I have to say something in one sentence then, Siddaramaiah has wasted his time to escape from his responsibility and to cover up his failures. He has ruined the sanctity of the budget," Vijayendra said.

The BJP state chief alleged that the budget has not given a single rupee to North Karnataka.