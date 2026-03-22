Assembly Elections 2026: Akhilesh Backs Mamata To Win Historic Mandate In West Bengal

In this image posted on Jan. 27, 2026, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee with Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during a meeting, at Nabanna. | Photo: @AITCofficial/X via PTI

In this image posted on Jan. 27, 2026, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee with Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during a meeting, at Nabanna. | Photo: @AITCofficial/X via PTI